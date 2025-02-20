The Masked Singer Season 13 Episode 2 recap: Group A brings fairytale fun during Shrek Night

Episode 2 of The Masked Singer Season 13 featured Group A performing on Shrek Night, which aired on February 19, 2025. The contestants— Ant, Paparazzo, Fuzzy Peas, and Coral— delivered performances inspired by the Shrek film franchise. The stage design, costumes, and song choices reflected the animated series, celebrating its impact on pop culture.

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon guided the night as the panelists—K en Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg— reacted to the performances and shared their guesses. The episode concluded with Fuzzy Peas being unmasked.

Overview of The Masked Singer season 13 episode 2

Masked Performances

Coral opened The Masked Singer with a performance of Accidentally in Love by Counting Crows. Her clue package referenced "big Donkey energy" and a story about a relationship that evolved into love.

"So tonight, this is for my handsome ogre—my tall drink of swamp water—my Shrek," she stated.

Her fairytale clue was "Coral and the Silver Screen," and she explained that with effort and determination, it is possible to sing and dance on the big screen. The panelists' guesses included Dove Cameron, Hailee Steinfeld, and Lili Reinhart.

Paparazzo performed Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen. His clue package emphasized an experience with Robin Williams. His fairytale clue was "The Voice-Over Prince", and he explained that while adults recognize him for his acting, children are more familiar with his voice. The panelists' guesses included James Marsden, Seth Green, and Elijah Wood.

Fuzzy Peas sang I'm a Believer by Smash Mouth. His clue package referenced Puss in Boots and a personal transformation, explaining,

"At first, I thought, 'Am I losing my mojo?' But looking into her smile, and her big, beautiful eyes, I felt something I had never felt before—true love."

His fairytale clue was Fuzzy Peas and the Even Fuzzier Statue. He explained that he had received many awards, but his favorite was a statue that closely resembled him. The panelists' guesses included Cesar Millan, Pitbull, and Antonio Banderas.

Ant closed The Masked Singer with a performance of Wide Awake by Katy Perry. Her clue package referenced overcoming challenges, stating,

"Every classic fairytale has a villain. I know I’ve certainly had mine, like Princess Fiona, I too was trapped in a tower, frozen, isolated, because of someone else’s dark motivations."

She reflected on her past experiences and expressed a desire that others would not have to go through similar struggles. Her fairytale clue, "The Golden Ant," referenced her vocal achievements, noting that her voice had earned two certified platinum records. The panelists' guesses included Kesha, Lindsay Lohan, and Evan Rachel Wood.

Fuzzy Peas is eliminated

At the end of The Masked Singer episode, Fuzzy Peas received the fewest votes and was eliminated. Before his identity was revealed, the panelists were given a "Crack the Case" clue, which contained a golf glove holding a golf ball.

"I love this sport. I feel like a natural when I put on the second most important glove I own," Fuzzy Peas stated.

The Masked Singer panelists then made final guesses, including Antonio Banderas, Cesar Millan, Pitbull, and John Leguizamo. When Fuzzy Peas removed his mask, he was revealed to be boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights on Fox, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the following day.

