The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 midseason trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which premiered on November 19, 2024, has now released its midseason trailer on January 28, 2025. The trailer provides a look ahead at the drama and storylines still to come in the second half of the season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer highlights key moments that will unfold, including Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley’s legal issues, increasing tension among the cast, and an exciting tropical getaway. These three developments provide a glimpse into the challenges and conflicts that will define the remainder of the season.

Key moments to watch out for in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14

1) Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley’s legal battle

A huge storyline in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 midseason trailer is about Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley. Their marriage seems to get more problems thrown their way. Dorit talks about an issue in the court, saying,

"There’s a law in California..."

This reference is followed by Erika Jayne discussing the implications of a California law that may have implications on the distribution of assets if Dorit and PK were to get divorced. According to Erika, the law states that Dorit will not get half of their assets if PK divorces her before their 10th wedding anniversary.

Although it does not specify what is being said in court, the mere introduction of the scene suggests that things might worsen for the Kemsleys in the remaining episodes. It piques viewers' interest in what might happen with their marriage in the future.

2) Rising tensions between cast members

Although the trailer teases some moments of camaraderie, clear signs indicate that tensions are escalating among the ladies. One of the most notable scenes shows Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley sharing a hug, with Dorit showing a mix of surprise and joy at the unexpected embrace.

The trailer reveals that Dorit and Sutton Stracke’s relationship may be facing challenges. Sutton is seen using the word "b---h" to describe Dorit, which leads to a confrontation. Bozoma Saint John responds by saying,

"If someone walks into my house and calls me a b---h, those are fighting words."

This interaction indicates that the tension between Dorit and Sutton will likely escalate, with Bozoma and Erika Jayne also involved in the drama. The trailer also shows Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John as they engage in ongoing disputes. As the season progresses, the friction between the ladies will likely continue to intensify, leading to even more dramatic confrontations.

3) A tropical getaway promises more drama

The The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer also teases an upcoming tropical vacation for the ladies. The cast is heading to Saint Lucia for a getaway. This vacation promises to provide both moments of fun and conflict as the women enjoy the resort and engage in various activities. In the trailer, the women are shown in their best resort outfits, ready to take on the Caribbean.

The activities shown include a boat trip, a Carnival-themed party, and a lap dance for Kathy Hilton, provided by Garcelle Beauvais. Referencing an event on the boat that suggests something significant may take place during this trip, Jennifer Tilly humorously comments,

"Last week, on crazy yacht from hell..."

While the trailer does not fully reveal what happens during this tropical getaway, the vacation will clearly serve as a backdrop for further developments in the season’s storylines.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET. The episodes also air on Peacock the following day.

