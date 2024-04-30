The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The hit reality TV series The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back with a new season. Cast members for the upcoming season include Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda alongside Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 trailer was posted on the official Bravo YouTube account on April 29, 2024. According to the sneak peek, the premiere episode will be released exclusively on Bravo at 8/7c on May 5, 2024. The About section under the seven-minute clip states the following:

"With more division than ever before, this season of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' will prove that friendships can change at the flip of a switch. As dynamics change within the circle of friends, the ladies of the Garden State will rely on their core family units for support and understanding."

It further describes what the upcoming season has in store for the audience. The season 14 synopsis mentions a potential shift in Rachel Fuda, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Gorga's personal lives:

"Rachel Fuda reveals she recently reached out to Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Gorga shows off her new home. Melissa and Teresa prepare to send their daughters off to college."

3 main highlights from The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 trailer

1) Rachel Fuda's family reunion

At the beginning of the season 14 sneak peek, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Rachel Fuda shared details about her family. She revealed that her son Jaiden is now a "mini man" while her daughter Gigi just turned three. As a mother, Rachel felt her kids were growing up too fast.

Fuda invited her family over for dinner at her house due to the distance between them. Rachel's parents, who previously used to live 45 minutes away from her, moved more than an hour away, which is why she needed to plan a get-together.

"There is always so much going on in the Fuda household....So I always make sure that a couple times a month that we get together, spend some quality time and enjoy a nic meal," she said.

2) Jennifer Fessler's surprise party

During the family reunion dinner, Rachel Fuda shared with her grandma that Jennifer Fessler's husband Jeff had reached out to her. Jeff wanted to throw a birthday party for his wife. Fuda was excited to plan the party and send invitations to Jennifer's close friends. As Jen wanted to include everyone and "not leave anyone out" in her celebrations, Fuda sent e-invites to Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice.

To the viewers' surprise, Teresa replied with a thank you message despite their ongoing conflict. In a confessional interview clip included in The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 trailer, Fuda said she was not "building a bridge" with Teresa.

"The sole reason I like, reached out to Teresa at all was for the party. That's it. I mean her husband hired an investigator to investigate us and I have no interest in being friends with people that do sh*t like that," she said.

3) Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice's life updates

The teaser ended with a new revelation that Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice's daughters will be moving away from their homes for college. Mellisa's daughter Antonia decided what to pack from her closet as she planned on leaving for the University of Delaware.

Meanwhile, Teresa's daughter Gabriella will be going to the University of Michigan. Both The Real Housewives of New Jersey moms shared an emotional moment with their daughters. Melissa also shared an update on her new house:

"I'm so excited to finally be in our new home. I literally handpicked every single thing in this house. I'm in my element."

Fans can stream The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 8/7c on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.