The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15, Episode 8 recap: Jessel and Pavit seek counseling, while Ubah hosts a pigeon-themed picnic

The Real Housewives of New York City continued to explore the lives, friendships, and conflicts among New York’s elite women in season 15, episode 8, titled Birds of a Feather Gossip Together, which aired on November 19, 2024.

In this episode, Jessel and Pavit met with a counselor to discuss their plans for the future, particularly around expanding their family. The counselor encouraged Pavit to consider taking future sessions more seriously to support their relationship’s growth.

At the same time, Brynn invited her ex-fiancé, Gideon, to her apartment for a conversation about future family planning. Ubah hosted a pigeon-themed picnic, where new revelations surfaced among the group.

Jessel and Pavit’s counseling session in The Real Housewives of New York City

In this episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Jessel and Pavit’s counseling session with Joel brought their family planning discussions into focus. As the session began, Pavit surprised Jessel with his casual approach, munching on chips and salsa mid-conversation. This stood out as Jessel initiated the serious topic of having a third child.

When asked to consider his stance, Pavit admitted,

"I’m 99 percent sure I don’t want another," explaining his reluctance, which was rooted in logistical concerns. "It’s hard enough finding four tickets on points, let alone five," he shared, giving insight into his practical approach.

Jessel stressed that family decisions require commitment and shared understanding, not just logistical ease. Sensing tension, Joel reminded Pavit to be more engaged, adding with a smile, “Maybe next time, let’s skip the snacks.”

The session ended with Jessel and Pavit agreeing to approach future conversations more openly, acknowledging that their relationship’s success depended on honest communication.

Brynn’s proposal to Gideon regarding co-parenting and Ubah's pigeon-themed picnic in The Real Housewives of New York City

As this episode of The Real Housewives of New York City progressed, Brynn contacted her ex-fiancé, Gideon, with an unexpected proposal about family planning. Wanting to preserve the possibility of parenthood, she invited him over to discuss creating embryos with her frozen eggs.

“I want to turn some of my eggs into embryos, just in case,” Brynn explained, suggesting Gideon might consider being a co-parent if she remained single.

To add a twist, Brynn had borrowed a friend’s toddler for the afternoon, saying,

"I thought it might be fun for us to practice co-parenting."

Gideon, clearly surprised, questioned the need for such a plan and gently asked Brynn, “Why not just go to a sperm bank?” Brynn responded, “I’d rather have someone I trust,” highlighting her appreciation for Gideon’s role in her life and her desire for shared responsibility.

Ubah hosted a pigeon-themed picnic with bird motifs and decorations, encouraging a playful vibe. However, tensions arose as Erin and Brynn clashed over the unresolved 'pregnancy prank.' Erin's attempt to dismiss it as a joke upset Jessel and Brynn, who found it misleading.

Jessel expressed frustration, especially as Erin had not clearly communicated which parts of the story were genuine or fabricated, leading to confusion within the group. Brynn was particularly vocal, reminding Erin that the prank had caused unnecessary rumors.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air every Tuesday on Bravo.

