The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion part 1 recap: Sai seeks an apology from Pavit while Jessel confronts Brynn

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion part 1 recap premiered on January 28, 2025. The episode called back all of the cast members to reflect on the things that transpired during the season.

Sai de Silva talked about being hurt by Jessel Taank's husband Pavit calling her a "bipolar b***h" and shared that she was still waiting for an apology.

Later in the episode, Brynn Whitfield opened up about sharing her s*xual assault experience on the show and explained why she was unable to press charges against the perpetrator. She was later confronted by Jessel, who accused her of distorting her words in a previous episode, thereby damaging her reputation.

What happened on The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion part 1?

Sai seeks an apology from Pavit

Sai was vocal about her dislike for Jessel's husband Pavit for calling her a "bipolar b***h". During the reunion part 1 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City season 15, host Andy Cohen asked Sai if she had received an apology about the comment from Pavit.

Sai revealed that she had yet to receive an apology. She further stated that she doesn’t expect a man to call a woman a b***h, but if he does, he should take responsibility and apologize.

"So I thought that it was very hurtful. And the the fact that he also did call me bipolar... it was very offensive to me. I know that I have this hard exterior, but I have my limits too. I am a human," the The Real Housewives of New York City star added.

Jessel shared that she had a conversation about it with her husband and he was thinking about apologizing to Sai. However, she also noted that she was also upset about the comments that she had made about him.

Brynn opens up about sharing her traumatic past

Later in the episode, Andy asked Brynn why she decided to share her se*ual assault experience on the show. She responded that last year she was sure that she wouldn't talk about her parents about it. However, when she did she felt relieved and it acted like therapy for her. Hence, she felt that she should talk about her se*ual assault as well.

The Real Housewives of New York City star further shared that she knew the person who assaulted her and she still sees him. However, she noted she didn't press any charges because it was hard for her to prove it.

Jessel confronts Brynn

At the end of The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion part 1 episode Jessel confronted Brynn on twisting her words in a conversation she had with Erin and Sai earlier in the season.

During that conversation, Brynn recalled asking Jessel about the love of her life, to which Jessel allegedly responded that it was her ex.

However, during the reunion episode, Jessel clarified that her Real Housewives of New York City co-star had completely distorted her words and taken their conversation out of context. She explained that they weren’t discussing the “love of their life” but rather their “craziest hookup.”

"You distorted my words... I never said that. That conversation that we had, that she's referring to, we're talking about the 'craziest hookup' we've ever had. Yeah. So she then twists and distorts my words and says, 'I was talking about the love of my life', who is my husband of 10 years and the father of my children," the The Real Housewives of New York City star cleared.

Jessel shared that she had to watch that episode with Pavit and it destroyed her because her husband started doubting her.

Brynn apologized to Jessel saying that she didn't know that her comments would have that effect. She further explained that it wasn't until two days ago that she watched that episode and realized that she had mixed up their conversation.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion part 2 will air on Bravo on February 4.

