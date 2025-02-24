The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 19 recap: Mia opens up on her break up with Inc. while Stacey criticizes Vivian

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 19, titled Reunion Part 2, premiered on Bravo on February 23. The episode showcased the continuation of the reunion episode from last week as the cast returned for one last time to share their thoughts on the things that happened during the season.

During this episode, Stacey Rusch shared that she was still upset about the fact that Vivien Agbakoba had given her the same dress she had given to her co-star Ashley Darby. Feeling betrayed, she stated that Vivien was dead to her.

Later, Mia Thornton opened up about her recent breakup with Inc. While she expressed that it was a lot for her, Wendy Osefo speculated that Mia and Inc. were still together.

What happened on The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 19?

Stacey states that Vivien is dead to her

During The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 19, Ashley pointed out and recalled that the dress that Stacey was wearing in the finale episode was the exact same dress she had worn about three months back.

Referencing that, host Andy asked the two contestants if they felt Vivien was being shady on purpose by providing them with the same outfit.

Stacey responded that it was difficult for her to handle the incident as she had known Vivien for a long time. She believed that Vivien was indeed being shady on purpose with what she had done.

Wendy Osefo then chimed into the conversation revealing that Stacey and Vivien weren't friends anymore.

Stacey confirmed the revelation and noted that she tried to elevate Vivien by making her the exclusive fashion designer for the Struts for Strays charity event, yet she embarrassed her by dressing in clothes previously won by her colleague. The Real Housewives of Potomac star was still mad about it and stated that her former friend was dead to her:

"I was mortified that she would put me in an outfit that one of my colleagues had already worn. Absolutely, f*ck that b*tch. Girls, she is dead to me and its over," the Real Housewives of Potomac star said.

Mia opens up about her recent breakup with Inc.

Later in the reunion episode, Mia opened up about her recent break up with Inc. sharing that it was a lot for her to handle. She explained that being in a public relationship came with a lot of challenges and the outside influences affected her personal decisions.

While she felt that she was making all the right decisions, she soon realized that she may have handled some things the wrong way. She added that the relationship affected the image of her family that she worked so hard to build.

"I'm bothered by it because I've worked so hard for my family. Like, I've been married for 11 years. My kids are amazing. I've worked really hard for everything that we have. And just to see it all kind of crumbled down, it's hard. Everything is hard," the The Real Housewives of Potomac star said.

Regardless of their break up, Mia shared that Inc. was her best friend and would always be a part of her life even though they didn't have an intimate relationship anymore.

However, Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryan speculated that Mia and Inc. didn't break up and were still together. Wendy shared that she felt that Mia and Inc. planned his appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac. However, when things didn't turn out according to them and Inc. started receiving backlash over his appearance, the two orchestrated a breakup to take him off the show.

Mia storms off after being confronted by Gizelle

At the end of the episode, Andy read out a fan question for Mia that asked her if the conversations surrounding her child brought stress to her life, and what made her think that it was okay to bring up Gizelle's daughter in an even worse context.

Mia responded that she didn't think it was okay and that she apologized to Gizelle for it. However, she noted that she had only made the remarks because Gizelle told her that she was a terrible mother.

Gizelle stood by her past words and stated that she still believed that Mia was a terrible mother because no mother would put their child on a show to discuss his paternity.

Mia had heard enough. However, instead of arguing she stood up and stormed off the set without saying a word.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episodes are released every Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo and are available to watch on Peacock the next day.

