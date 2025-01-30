The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 reunion part 2 recap: Meredith threatens to leave while Mary shares update on her son

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 reunion part 2 premiered on January 29, reuniting all the housewives after filming the season finale. The episode continued with an argument from the last episode where Whitney Rose's husband Todd confronted Lisa Barlow on talking about Gwen's paternal grandparents on the show.

After the brief exchange, host Andy Cohen brought the spotlight on Meredith Marks and read a fan question asking why she was seeking an apology from Angie Katsanevas' husband, Shawn Trujillo when she allegedly used her son's sexuality to deflect her issues.

Later in the episode, Heather Gay questioned Bronwyn Newport about her husband Todd's emotional affair and Mary Cosby shared an update on her son's struggles with substance abuse post rehab.

What happened in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 reunion part 2?

Meredith threatens to leave the episode

At the start of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 reunion part 2, host Andy Cohen read out a fan question who asked Meredith why she was expecting an apology from Shawn when she seemingly leveraged her son Brooks' sexuality so she wouldn't receive further scrutiny for the false allegations she made.

The fan was referencing episode 9 when Meredith was asking for an apology from Shawn for the alleged comment he made on a podcast accusing her of using her son’s sexuality as an excuse to deflect from her own issues. While Shawn had empathized that he hadn't said that, Meredith didn't believe him.

Andy played the clip from the podcast during the reunion episode and it was revealed that Shawn hadn't said those things about Meredith and it was in fact the podcast host who mentioned it and led toward the question.

"Meredith said in the most recent episodes, 'My son is gay. You know, I'm on the board of glad. You know, I would never out someone's sexuality'. Is that another roundabout not good defense? I mean she's using that as a defense to say 'Why am I being blamed for this? I would never out someone's sexuality,' not that there is a sexuality to even out," the podcast host said.

Despite heading the clip Meredith was defending her front while Andy noted that she was arguing for no reason. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star continued arguing with her costars and even threatened to leave the set.

Heather questions Bronwyn about Todd's emotional affair

Later in the episode, Andy asked Todd how he felt about his wife, Bronwyn, sharing details of his "emotional affair" with her castmates. Todd admitted that she had revealed more than he was comfortable with.

Heather reflected on the segment and asked Bronwyn whether she was referring to an actual affair or if she truly meant it was just an emotional affair. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star responded that she did mean "emotional affair" and shared that she was not happy about it.

Mary shares an update on her son's substance abuse struggles

Toward the end of the episode, Mary reflected on her emotional conversation with her son, Robert Jr., about his struggles with substance abuse. She shared that before filming that segment she had a conversation with her son where she asked him to openly share all of his struggle and the things he was going to.

"We didn't plan on what we're gonna say, but we came together and said if we can just help one person and then we'll just tell our truth. And when the cameras went up, he told me what he did and I just immediately wanted to help him. The mission was to help someone and I feel like the love that I've been receiving, someone resonated, someone connected, someone understood me," she shared.

Referencing that conversation, host Andy Cohen asked Mary what surprised her the most given that Robert Jr. had expressed suicidal ideations and revealed his use of serious opioids and other drugs.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star responded that she was surprised by all of it as she didn't expect her son to share so much or to learn about the extent of his struggles with substance abuse.

"All of it. I didn't expect him to say all that, I didn't know that he was doing all that. And the fact that I was unaware scared me because he lives in my house, we're so close and I [was] just shocked," the The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star said.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 reunion part 3 episode will air on Bravo on February 5, 2025.

