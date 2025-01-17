The Traitors season 3 episode 4 recap: No one's safe from betrayal

The Traitors season 3 episode 4, which aired on January 16, 2025, underscores the game’s central theme: no one is immune to betrayal. Following the banishment of Tony Vlachos and the murder of Chanel Ayan in earlier episodes, the players struggle to decipher loyalties and motives in the castle.

With 19 contestants remaining—split between Faithfuls and the Traitors secretly embedded among them—every decision becomes a potential turning point. Meanwhile, host Alan Cumming introduces new twists that force both groups to reassess their strategies.

The Traitors’ plans and a new challenge

At the start of episode 4 titled I Will Bury You Under the Sand, the remaining players—comprising both Faithfuls and Traitors—are faced with new strategies and challenges. The Traitors, namely Bob the Drag Queen, Carolyn Wiger, Danielle Reyes, and Rob Mariano, strategize to shortlist three players—Jeremy, Nikki, and Ciara—for potential elimination.

Alan explains that the selection of these three players for an overnight task is open to everyone, sparking speculation among the group about whether any Traitors are included. This decision leads to differing opinions, with some players like Robyn Dixon suspecting both Jeremy and Nikki of being Traitors.

At breakfast, Robyn voices her suspicions to other players, forming a new group with Gabby Windey and Chrishell Stause. However, when Gabby recalls overhearing Danielle’s voice from the secret room the previous night, her claim is quickly refuted by Bob the Drag Queen and Danielle themselves, leading to confusion among the Faithfuls.

The challenge and new vulnerabilities

The players participate in a mission where they must match statue heads to corresponding bodies on a hill. The winners earn shields, protecting themselves from the Traitors' next kill. By the end of the mission, 10 players—including Chrishell, Rob, Wes Bergmann, Dylan Efron, and others—secure shields, adding $20,000 to the prize pot.

However, eight players, including Ciara, Carolyn, Nikki, and Gabby, remain unprotected. The aftermath of the mission introduces new tensions. Bob the Drag Queen openly accuses newer players of being Traitors, inadvertently placing a target on his ally, Rob.

The round table and Bob the Drag Queen’s downfall

The Traitors Season 3 episode culminates in a Round Table discussion. Rob seizes the opportunity to target Bob the Drag Queen, pointing out inconsistencies in his actions and accusing him of deflecting decisions. Bob defends himself, declaring:

“I swear to God that I am a Faithful,” but Rob’s calculated accusations gain traction among the group.

Despite Bob’s efforts to sway the group, he is ultimately banished after receiving the majority of votes. Upon his elimination, Bob reveals his identity as a Traitor, stating:

“I will tell a truth, but I will never tell a lie.”

His exit sends shockwaves through the castle, as Faithfuls and Traitors alike reconsider their strategies.

New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 premiere every Thursday at 9 PM ET on Peacock, with the finale and reunion set to air on March 6. Catch up on all the drama—seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Peacock.

