The Traitors Season 3 Episode 8 recap: Closing the lid on the 'coffin theory'

The discussion surrounding the "coffin theory" was central to The Traitors Season 3, episode 8, which aired on Thursday, February 13, 2025, on Peacock. The theory originated from an earlier mission where players had to decide whether to enter coffins.

By episode 8, Ciara Miller was the only contestant remaining from the coffin mission, leading to increased scrutiny. As the episode progressed, multiple players used the theory to justify targeting her during the Roundtable discussion. Ultimately, Ciara was banished, effectively closing the discussion surrounding the "coffin theory" as a deciding factor in the game.

Episode and elimination overview on The Traitors Season 3

Murder and reactions at breakfast

As the last two Traitors, Carolyn Wiger and Danielle Reyes had to decide who to eliminate. Their options were limited to Chrishell Stause, Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, and Tom Sandoval. The group anticipated that either Dylan or Tom would be the target, but both arrived safely at breakfast. Gabby was the first to enter, followed by Tom, which surprised the others.

Upon realizing Chrishell was the one murdered, Sam Asghari analyzed the reactions of those still in the game.

"The Traitors, I don’t think they’re as smart as we think they are," he remarked, suggesting that the patterns of eliminations could reveal their identities.

When Carolyn arrived, Ciara and Sam questioned her about Alan Cumming’s attire, attempting to catch her in an inconsistency. However, Tom assisted Carolyn with an answer, and suspicions toward her remained minimal.

In her The Traitors exit interview, Chrishell shared her thoughts on the game's dynamics. She explained that she believed Carolyn was executing the strongest strategy and expressed frustration over the other players not realizing it.

Reintroducing the 'Coffin Theory'

After breakfast, The Traitors players revisited two previous theories. Tom wanted to clarify the argument between Carolyn and Danielle, while Sam pushed to reconsider the "coffin theory." He argued that if a Traitor had participated in the coffin challenge, their fellow Traitors would have used the opportunity to protect them.

Since Ciara was the only surviving player from that mission, Sam suggested she should be the focus at the next Round Table. Britney Haynes added another point, stating that Ciara had consistently sided with Rob Mariano, and was the only other vote against her.

Meanwhile, Ciara and Gabby discussed separating Britney and Danielle, recognizing that their alliance had become a threat. During the mission, players had to divide into two groups. One group, consisting of Tom, Ivar, Ciara, Danielle, and Britney, went with Alan to the forest, where they had a chance to win a shield.

The other group remained at The Traitors castle. The challenge involved decoding nursery rhymes from dolls speaking in reverse. Tom played a key role in solving the challenge, contributing to the team’s success. Ciara secured the shield after finding the correct doll.

Round table discussion and Ciara’s banishment

Heading into The Traitors Round Table, Ciara was aware that she would be questioned about the "coffin theory." She attempted to counter by pointing out that before his murder, Jeremy Collins had only suspected Danielle. However, this argument did not gain traction.

Players pressured Ciara for explanations, particularly regarding why Rob and Bob the Drag Queen would have convinced her to enter the coffin if she had been a Traitor. Britney challenged her directly, while the rest of the group continued to focus on inconsistencies.

Ciara ultimately received the majority of votes and was banished. She expressed frustration over the reasoning behind her elimination but was unable to shift the group’s focus. Following the vote, Dylan, Sam, and Ivar formed an alliance based on their belief that the remaining Traitors were women. Dylan, despite previously working with Danielle, began to suspect her more.

Catch new episodes of The Traitors season 3 premiere on Peacock on Thursdays at 9 pm ET, with the season finale and reunion set to air on March 6.

