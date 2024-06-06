The Traitors season 3: Meet the cast

The Traitors has made a name for itself in the reality TV category by introducing a new murder mystery twist to the viewers. The show revolves around participants who are divided into two groups: Faithfuls and Traitors. Each contestant has to face multiple challenges and try to reveal the identity of traitors to get closer to the grand prize of $250,000 as traitors try to eliminate the faithfuls.

As per The Traitors season 3 cast reveal posted to the Peacock channel on June 5, 2024, the show's official synopsis says:

"The Emmy award-winning series, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game."

The cast members for the new season include Bravo celebrities and Netflix reality show stars.

The cast reveal of The Traitors season 3

Bob Harper from Biggest Loser

Bob Harper at "The Resilient Heart" Feature Film Premiere (Image via Getty Images)

58-year-old Bob Harper is known for his time on the reality TV series Biggest Loser, where he was a contestant and later became the show's host in 2015. As a personal trainer, Bob promoted a healthy lifestyle and a good diet, helping celebrities such as Jennifer Jason Leigh achieve their goal. Apart from being a reality TV star, Bob is also an author and a yoga instructor.

Bob, The Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bob The Drag Queen at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty Images)

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans know Bob The Drag Queen as the winner of season 8. He later joined the cast of We're Here seasons 1 to 3, a documentary series about drag queens promoting the art of drag and fighting against the stigma and anti-LGBTQ laws. The Traitors season 3 contestant has transitioned into acting as well.

Britney Haynes from Big Brother

One of the most hit TV shows is Big Brother, a franchise that sets rules for the new upcoming reality series. Britney was one of the first few contestants to rise to fame through her time on Big Brother season 12, where she was titled America’s Favorite Houseguest and secured the fourth position. In 2023, Britney appeared on Big Brother Reindeer Games and The Traitors season 2.

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor

Carolyn was a fan-favorite player on Survivor 44 due to her authenticity and originality. During her time on the show, Carolyn established friendships and expressed her true feelings. Her relatability impressed the audience. Fans are excited to see more strategies and alliances in the new season of the Peacock series.

Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai

Chanel at the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - 818 After Party (Image via Getty Images)

Bravo star Chanel is a socialite and businesswoman. Throughout her career, The Traitors season 3 contestant has ventured into the fashion and beauty industry. Previously, she worked as a model while also running a talent agency. Chanel incorporated her Somali and Ethiopian roots into her style and looks. She also owns a makeup and skincare brand.

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause at the 35th Annual GLAAD Los Angeles Media Awards Sponsored By Ketel One Vodka (Image via Getty Images)

Viewers are well aware of Chrishell working as a real estate agent on Selling Sunset. Fans got insights into her personal life through her time on the Netflix series. Chrishell has also been acting since 2005 and has received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for her time on Days of Our Lives.

Ciara Miller from Summer House

Ciara at the Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour In New York City (Image via Getty Images)

Ciara joined the cast of Summer House in hopes of finding a romantic love prospect and establishing new friendships. She also focuses on her modeling career and has worked as an ICU nurse. Fans are excited to see a different side of her personality in the competition series and how she plans on the show.

Danielle Reyes from Big Brother

The Traitors season 3 contestant is known for her clever personality. During her time on Big Brother, Danielle played strategically and was often viewed as a villain. Viewers will potentially see drama between Danielle and her fellow co-stars on the Peacock series The Traitors as seen before on the TV shows Danielle has been a part of.

Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dolores Catania at the Margaret Josephs And Dolores Catania Of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Visit the ESB (Image via Getty Images)

Dolores was titled “Miss Congeniality” by Bravo fans in 2018. She was a fan-favorite cast member as she talked about her struggles. Before fame, Dolores worked as a waitress, shampoo girl, and surgical assistant. She is passionate about helping underprivileged families and women. In 2020, Maimonides Medical Centre gave Dolores the Ambassador of Hope Award.

Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City

Dorinda at the 2024 People And NBCUniversal Upfront (Image via Getty Images)

Dorinda joined The Real Housewives franchise in 2016 and has since attracted the audience with her relatable persona on TV. Her relationship history and professional journey are evident on the Bravo show. She will surely bring some dramatic elements to The Traitors' season 3 castle.

Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Filson Celebrates 125 Years Of Legacy & Tradition

Dylan Efron appeared on Ready Player One and American Sniper. He also produced a show, Down To Earth with Zac Efron, for his brother. He is active on social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and X. It will be interesting to see Dylan's personality on camera for the first time as he usually works with the behind-the-scenes crew.

Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette

Gabby from The Bachelorette (Image via ABC)

The Bachelorette season 19 star is back on a new reality TV series, The Traitors. According to her ABC bio, Gabby has "substance, emotional depth, and a wealth of lived experiences." This time, Bachelor Nation fans will see more of her strategic side than a romantic one.

Jeremy Collins from Survivor

Jeremy from Survivor (Image via Survivor Wiki)

Jeremy Collins has previously appeared on Sole Survivor of Survivor: Cambodia, Survivor: San Juan del Sur, and Survivor: Winners at War. He won Survivor: Cambodia and won the hearts of many fans. This time, he is entering a competition about mental and physical challenges.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten from the British Royal

He is a British royalty and has previously worked with the Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL) Group. As Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin, it will be interesting to see what Lord Ivar Mountbatten chooses to share about his family and personal life on The Traitors.

Nikki Garcia from Professional Wrestler

Nikki at the 96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty Images)

Nikki Garcia, aka Nikki Bella, joined the WWE in 2007 and continued working until 2023. As a famous personality, Nikki has hosted Barmageddon, and she received various awards for her time in the professional wrestling field. Alongside her sister, Nikki received an award for Choice Female Athlete at the Teen Choice Awards in 2016.

Rob Mariano from Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island

Rob Marino (Image via NBC Insider)

Rob Mariano has also joined The Traitors' season 3 cast. He has previously appeared on TV shows such as Survivor: Marquesas, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, Survivor: Redemption Island, Survivor: Island of the Idols, Survivor: Winners at War, and The Amazing Race.

Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Robyn Dixon at the DSW's Grand Opening Of W Nail Bar In The D.C. Area (Image via Getty Images)

Most of Robyn's personal and professional life has been revealed on The Real Housewives of Potomac. She is a mom to two teenagers and is an entrepreneur. Throughout her journey as a businesswoman, she managed to balance her family and professional career. Currently, Robyn owns Embellished and a podcast called Reasonably Shady, which was nominated for a NAACP Image Award.

Sam Asghari

Sam at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION - Inside (Image via Getty Images)

The surprising twist on The Traitors season 3 is Sam Asghari's debut in the reality TV world. Sam was previously married to the Hollywood A-list celebrity Brittany Spears until the two divorced in 2024. Viewers will get to know more about him on the show.

Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules

Tom at the Red Carpet For Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" (Image via Getty Images)

During the "Scandoval drama," Tom Sandoval was bashed online and excluded from his friend group. He tried to fix his relationships and repair bonds with his fellow cast members while focusing on his business and music career. Tom will be joining the new season of the Peacock series The Traitors.

Tony Vlachos from Survivor

Tony from Survivor (Image via YouTube/Once Upon An Island)

Fans might recognize Tony Vlachos from Survivor: Cagayan, Survivor: Winners at War, Survivor: Game Changers. Due to him being the face of the Survivor franchise for a long time, Tony was named fourth on the Top 10 Survivor Winners of All Time 2015 list.

Wells Adams from Bachelor in Paradise

Wells at the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront (Image via Getty Images)

The last The Traitors season 3 contestant is Wells who appeared on The Bachelorette season 12 and Bachelor in Paradise. He is married to former Love Island USA host and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

