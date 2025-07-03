The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 cast: Where are they now?

Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love followed six queer couples as they entered the dating experiment to confront major relationship questions. After the trial marriages, re-pairings, and final decisions, the reunion episode revealed the current status of each couple. Some chose to move forward together, while others separated permanently.

The season 2 reunion also offered cast members a platform to address unresolved conflicts, clarify misunderstandings, and share personal growth. Three couples remain engaged, while the others have ended their relationships.

Where the cast of The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 stands after the reunion

1) Britney and AJ

Britney and AJ from season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Britney and AJ reaffirmed their commitment during the reunion. Britney expressed that AJ is the "absolute love of my life" and shared that she had known it for years. Despite her connection with Marita during the trial marriage, Britney ultimately returned to her. AJ said that working on communication was a priority, adding,

“If AJ’s showing up 100%, that’s all I could ever ask of myself.”

Since filming, the two have moved in together and regularly spend time with family while planning their wedding.

2) Haley and Pilar

Haley and Pilar from season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

At The Ultimatum: Queer Love reunion, Pilar reflected on the emotional weight of her family’s disapproval and described feeling relief after setting boundaries:

“I just feel so much lighter and free.”

Haley remained supportive throughout and emphasized their strong communication, noting that they "talk about everything." The couple revealed plans to visit Pilar’s parents together. Haley mentioned that a large wedding is being planned but hinted that a smaller ceremony may take place first, as they simply need to finalize the details.

3) Kyle and Bridget

Kyle and Bridget from season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Bridget and Kyle discussed the value of what they learned from the experiment and their trial partners. Bridget shared that her time with Ashley helped her understand the importance of shared effort in a relationship:

“Kyle and I can both be independent... it was really nice to see that Ashley enjoys making it feel more like you’re in it together.”

Kyle acknowledged her past shortcomings in expressing herself and said she wanted to "shake" herself after realizing she wasn’t communicating her feelings. They are now planning a wedding in Joshua Tree.

4) Mel and Marie

Mel and Marie from season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

At The Ultimatum: Queer Love reunion, Marie explained why she ended her engagement with Mel, citing a shift in priorities. She said she no longer wanted to be involved in the food truck, realizing her personal goals had changed. She also addressed her feelings of betrayal after learning about the kiss between Mel and Dayna.

Mel admitted to a pattern of avoiding confrontation in relationships:

“I just jump in and if the other person wants things that I don't want, I'll just go with it.”

Though no longer together, they remain loosely connected due to shared living arrangements and their cat.

5) Dayna and Magan

Dayna and Magan from season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Magan and Dayna confirmed they are still engaged and have been working on family relationships since filming ended. Magan said,

“It took a few tries for Dayna and my mom to understand each other, but it happened.”

Dayna addressed the tension with Marie during The Ultimatum: Queer Love reunion and clarified that witnessing her emotional reaction was "really" difficult. She also maintained that nothing beyond kissing happened between her and Mel. Both are focused on moving forward individually and as a couple.

6) Ashley and Marita

Ashley and Marita from season 2 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Marita shared at The Ultimatum: Queer Love reunion that she ended her connection with Ashley after discovering she had begun a new relationship shortly after their breakup.

“She would manipulate loving me because she knew that’s exactly what I would hold on to,” she said.

Ashley explained she was dealing with personal loss and felt blindsided by Marita’s reaction, describing how Marita lashed out, criticized her online, posted on TikTok, and cut off contact on all platforms. They have since reconnected and are now communicating more calmly.

Stream The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 anytime on Netflix.

