The Ultimatum: South Africa - Did Sizakele and Lindile end up together in the finale?

The Ultimatum: South Africa is a captivating spinoff of the renowned reality TV franchise, The Ultimatum. This thrilling series introduces viewers to six couples who find themselves at a crossroads, having given their partners an ultimatum for marriage. Out of all these couples, Sizakele and Lindile ended up together in the finale.

The Ultimatum: South Africa, which premiered on Netflix on May 10, 2024, offers a unique premise that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The show synopsis states:

"A six-way partner-swap sparks wild attractions and tearful betrayals. Participants choose whom to love and leave in this heart-pounding experiment."

As the series unfolds, each couple's relationship is put to the test through the unconventional method of swapping partners with other contestants. With tensions running high and emotions running wild, the finale promises to deliver dramatic revelations as the original couples decide whether to stay together or part ways.

Sizakele and Lindile from The Ultimatum: South Africa got engaged in the finale

Sizakele and Lindile entered the series as a relatively new couple, with only six months of relationship under their belt. However, their bond was put to the test when Lindile issued an ultimatum for marriage.

The couple however sailed through the turbulent times. In a heartfelt moment on Ultimatum Day, Lindile poured his heart out to Sizakele, expressing his love and desire to spend the rest of his life with her.

"The reason why I choose you is because I can grow with you. The reason why I choose you is because you're my best friend," he said.

To the delight of viewers, Sizakele accepted Lindile's proposal, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

Sizakele and Lindile (Image via Instagram/ Netflix Nigeria)

For Sizakele and Lindile, the journey was undoubtedly tumultuous, but their commitment to each other prevailed in the end.

Engaged couples on The Ultimatum : South Africa

Amidst the whirlwind of emotions and challenges on The Ultimatum: South Africa three couples emerged victorious in love, solidifying their commitment through heartfelt proposals.

Sizakele and Lindile, having embarked on their journey as a blossoming couple, sealed their bond with a touching proposal, affirming their desire for a lifelong partnership.

Similarly, Courtney and Aiden, after seven years of companionship, confronted their fears and uncertainties, culminating in a heartfelt moment of mutual commitment and understanding.

Thabi and Genesis, faced with the ultimate test of their seven-year relationship, navigated through trials and tribulations, reaffirming their love and dedication to each other.

Thabi and Genesis (Image via Instagram/ Netflix Nigeria)

These heartwarming engagements signify the transformative power of love and the resilience of relationships in the face of adversity.

The Ultimatum: South Africa is now available on Netflix.