"There's a hug you give when words don't suffice" — America's Next Top Model alum Yaya makes her feelings clear about reconciling with Tyra

Yaya DaCosta, America's Next Top Model Cycle 3 alum, recently revealed information regarding a private reunion with Tyra Banks. The encounter was at the 2025 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards backstage, where Banks spoke about the current discussion surrounding ANTM's legacy.

In her March 15, 2025, Instagram post, DaCosta, recalling the moment, wrote about her hug with Banks, saying:

"There's a hug you give acquaintances and strangers, and there's a hug you give when words don't suffice."

DaCosta stated that she hadn't seen or spoken to Banks since 2004 when she appeared as a contestant on the show. She noted that her experience with America's Next Top Model had lasting consequences, such as what she called "real trauma."

She noted, though, that this last experience gave a sense of closure. She added that her aim behind the hug was for Banks to "feel what it feels like to completely be forgiven."

Yaya DaCosta reflects on reunion with Tyra Banks and the legacy of America's Next Top Model

Addressing the show’s controversies

During the event, Banks spoke about the criticism surrounding ANTM in recent years, particularly concerning past photoshoots and critiques of the show.

Banks acknowledged that she had made questionable decisions, stating:

"We all evolve. We all get better together."

DaCosta, responding, cited changing societal attitudes toward ANTM. She noted that America's Next Top Model, while popular, included aspects that the former contestants now referred to as problematic.

She said her experience had previously been described as "a tale of trauma," pointing to features like "manipulative editing," the "weaponization of girls' vulnerabilities," and instances that she felt had a profound effect on contestants' mental health.

Despite these issues, DaCosta recognized Banks' contribution to diversity in the modeling profession. She said:

"Let's not pretend the show wasn't wildly successful, because its audience was right there on the judging table."

She also referenced Banks’ casting choices, including the early inclusion of plus-size and transgender models, which were considered unconventional at the time.

A conversation without an explicit apology

DaCosta clarified that her conversation with Banks did not include a direct apology. She said:

"No, there was no explicit apology, but you could see in that [speech] she's sick of people every once in a while bringing up these controversial clips from the show."

She indicated that she believed Banks’ comments at the event reflected a shift in perspective. She also acknowledged the broader responsibility of media and viewers in shaping America's Next Top Model’s impact.

"Some of the same people who are making these little videos and commentaries … back then, were watching it and laughing and not really seeing anything wrong with it," she stated.

DaCosta expressed that her focus was on personal growth and moving forward rather than revisiting past grievances.

Moving toward resolution

DaCosta ended her reflection by emphasizing the significance of her interaction with Banks. She noted that the moment extended beyond a casual greeting, explaining:

"When it was time for the hug to be over, I held some more. I took a deep breath because I wanted her to feel what it feels like to fully be forgiven, appreciated, and loved."

She stressed the significance of healing, stating that "something so magical" occurs when one decides to release it. After releasing the past, she said she felt "free" and hoped others might feel the same.

Viewers can stream America's Next Top Model on streaming platforms such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

