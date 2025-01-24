"They might try to target Rob" — The Traitors US alum Parvati Shallow shares her opinion on the next elimination

In the last week's episode of The Traitors US season 3 which was released on January 16, 2025, Boston Rob Mariano teamed up with Dylan Efron to eliminate fellow Traitor, Bob the Drag Queen. The group then celebrated getting rid of their first Traitor.

However, Parvati Shallow, Rob's fellow Survivor alum, relayed her thoughts to People magazine in a January 23 interview that Rob might become a target soon. Parvati, who competed in season 2 of The Traitors and is now on Deal or No Deal Island, shared that Rob's dominant personality might work against him. She added that Rob is the type of person who needs to be in control.

She also mentioned that he can't just follow others or take a backseat, a trait might make him a target for elimination.

Trending

“I do think they might try to target Rob because Rob can't be a backseat driver. He can't even be a passenger. He has got to drive the car, and it's got to be a big car that goes too fast and goes where he wants it to go,” said Parvati.

The Traitors alum Parvati Shallow praises Carolyn Wiger's strategy

Parvati Shallow noticed that Bob the Drag Queen had a strong personality, similar to Rob Mariano's and she believed that it was the reason why Rob targeted him. Parvati thought that having two dominant people in the group was too much. She also felt that it was frustrating when men with strong personalities overlooked the women in the group.

However, Parvati was impressed that Danielle Reyes recognized the dynamics at play and joined forces to eliminate Bob. Initially, Rob Mariano said he didn't want to make the first move against Bob the Drag Queen. However, he ended up being the one to bring up Bob's name at the round table. Parvati found Mariano's gameplay entertaining to watch, as he wasn't afraid to confront others.

“It's so fun to watch him because he's not afraid to go head-to-head with somebody, which makes it so compelling to watch Rob's gameplay,” claimed Parvati.

However, Parvati suspected that Rob's confidence in accusing Bob of being a Traitor might be a sign that he knew something others didn't. She believed that Mariano's move could ultimately backfire on him. Traitors Danielle Reyes and Carolyn Wiger voted to eliminate Bob the Drag Queen to keep their own identities hidden.

Parvati Shallow thought Carolyn played it smart, but felt she overdid it with her emotional displays. The Traitors alum Parvati had high praise for Carolyn, thinking she may have the potential to win.

“I think she can win. I'm pulling for her. I feel like if anyone can win as a Traitor in this season, it's her. Danielle's already on people's minds, but Carolyn isn't. I don't think anyone's talking about her,” said Parvati.

During the latest season of The Traitors, Carolyn had let the other contestants know that she was in disagreement with all the Traitors' decisions, like eliminating Chanel Ayan and targeting Bob the Drag Queen. In the interview, Parvati Shallow mentioned that other contestants' underestimation of Carolyn could prove to be an advantage in the game.

"I think in a game like Traitors, being overlooked is helpful, especially if you're a Traitor because she could make it all the way to the end and then win the whole thing.” she concluded.

Parvati also predicted a showdown between the alpha males in the group. With strong personalities like Wes Bergmann from The Challenge and Derrick Levasseur from Big Brother, Parvati shared that she's expecting them to clash with Rob Mariano.

The new episodes of The Traitors US can be watched on Thursdays on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback