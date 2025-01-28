"They're really supportive" — The Bachelor season 29 Grant Ellis opens up about relationship with his family

Grant Ellis, the lead of The Bachelor Season 29, has expressed that his family has been a strong source of support throughout his journey on the show. In interviews and podcast appearances, Grant has opened up about his relationship with his parents and sister, detailing both challenges and moments of growth. Grant shared with Us Weekly ahead of the season’s January 2025 premiere, saying,

“They’re really supportive...They supported me and I support them and we support each other — that’s the way that works.”

His family’s presence has been an important part of his personal development and, as he searches for love on The Bachelor, their support continues to be a key factor in his life.

The role of Grant Ellis' family in his journey on The Bachelor

The catalyst for his Bachelorette journey

Grant's mother played a significant role in his appearance on The Bachelorette. In an August 2024 promo video, Grant called his mom to share the news that he had been selected as the lead of The Bachelor. Her reaction was one of excitement, as she responded,

“No way! Are you kidding me? You’re kidding, tell me you’re kidding. I’m so excited! I’m so happy for you!”

In an earlier interview, Grant revealed that his mother signed him up for The Bachelorette, an action that ultimately led to his appearance on the show.

“She literally called me, I’m in the middle of my trading routine in the morning and she called me, she’s like, ‘Oh by the way I signed you up for Bachelorette so if you get a call, you know, make sure you answer,’” he recalled.

This act of support was a turning point for Grant, and his mother’s enthusiasm continued throughout his journey on the show.

His father's story of recovery and support

Grant has discussed his relationship with his father on multiple occasions, sharing insights into their past struggles and the progress they’ve made. During an August 2024 episode of The Bachelorette, Grant revealed that his father struggled with addiction for over 30 years.

“My father has been an addict for, like, 30 years...Addiction is a hard thing because, you know, growing up, my pops was everything, like, he was my superhero.” Grant explained.

Grant described how his father’s addiction affected his childhood, noting that he was often unaware of the severity of the situation.

“He used to take me to the park and he always used to be inebriated or, like, intoxicated under the substance. The worst thing is, I didn’t know...When you’re a child, you believe everything and the one person I trusted most was always lying.” Grant said.

Despite these challenges, Grant emphasized the positive steps his father has taken. After a difficult period, Grant's father entered rehab and has been sober for almost two months. Grant expressed his pride in his father’s progress, stating,

“I’m super proud of him for the progress he’s made, where he’s come from and what he’s doing now.”

This change in their relationship marked a pivotal moment for Grant. He shared an August 2024 interview on The Viall Files podcast that his father’s recovery marked his first time truly living, acknowledging his father’s trauma and the path he had taken. Grant emphasized that he did not want his father to feel criticized but saw this as an important part of his life story.

A growing bond with his sister

Grant also has a sister, Taylor Ellis, who works as a model under the name Loreal Ellis. Though they were not close in the past, Grant shared that their relationship has improved over time. During his August 2024 appearance on The Viall Files, Grant commented briefly on their relationship, noting,

“For a long time, me and my sister weren’t super tight.”

Despite these earlier challenges, Grant’s statement highlights the growth and strengthening of their bond as they move forward in life. While details of their relationship remain private, it is clear that their connection has evolved.

Don't miss any of the drama and romance—The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 PM ET on ABC. Tune in to see how Grant's journey unfolds!

