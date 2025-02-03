"They're saying you're boring" - Baddies Midwest's Tinkaabellaaa informs Jaidyn of her possible elimination

Baddies Midwest episode 15 premiered on February 2, 2025, on Zeus and ignited several discussions amongst the cast members as they were worried about getting eliminated from the show. Some of the contestants on the chopping block include Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier and Jaidyn Alexis.

However, Jaidyn was not present during the nomination segment and was unaware that her name had been mentioned. Later in the episode, when the cast visited the farmhouse, Tatyana “Tinkaabellaaa” Williams informed her of the nomination, revealing that their fellow castmates thought she was "boring."

"Jaidyn, I forgot to tell you, you're on the chopping block to leave... I think they're saying that you're boring. But listen, me and you have fun," Tinkaabellaaa told Jaidyn.

Baddies Midwest star Jaidyn learns about her nomination and explains her lack of involvement

In Baddies Midwest episode 15, some of the cast members toured the farmhouse where they were staying. After a brief animal sightseeing session, the group began discussing the recent elimination nominations.

During the group conversation, Tinkaabellaaa told Jaidyn that she was on the chopping block and at risk of elimination. While she mentioned that the other castmates found Jaidyn "boring," Tinkaabellaaa reassured her that she didn’t feel that way, pointing out that they had a lot of fun together.

"Jaidyn, you're on the chopping block and nobody else was gonna tell you. But I'm gonna tell you 'cause I f*ck with you, Jaidyn," Tinkaabellaaa later said in her confessional.

Since Jaidyn wasn't present during the nomination segment Shameika "NuNu" Brailsford asked her what she was doing instead. Jaidyn shared that she was at the hotel checking herself in.

Ahna Mac chimed in, defending Jaidyn, and speculated that the majority of the Baddies Midwest cast might find her boring simply because they didn’t know her well and she didn’t speak much.

She further noted that when she spends time with Jaidyn they have "super fun all the time."

"I think because she doesn't know all of us like that, she don't speak. But when [we are together] we have super fun all the time. I do think she needs to be more outspoken, speak up more, and state her opinion more, even if you don't like it. Because other than that she's doing what she needs to," the Baddies Midwest star said.

Jaidyn agreed with what her fellow Baddies Midwest cast member had to say. She further explained that she isn't "outspoken" because she doesn't know her cast mates too well. She added that she is currently just trying to understand all of the dynamics and the things happening on the show.

"Like Ahna is saying that I'm not really outspoken because I don't know anybody yet. I'm kind of just peeping the scene and seeing what's going on. I don't know nobody. It's my first time being around like 20 b*tched at one time. It's a lot going on yeah, but I feel like you know I am down to contribute. I am down to be part of the cause," she explained.

Jela confronts Natalie for nominating her

Jela was also on the chopping block and was upset that Natalie Nunn had nominated her. Later in the episode, she confronted Natalie, telling her that she didn’t deserve to be nominated, emphasizing that as an "OG," she had already proven her worth on the show.

In response, Natalie explained to Jela that she put out her name for elimination because she noticed that she was underperforming during their group booking.

"You know, I go hard for the fans, you know, they show up for us. So when we show up, we're supposed to go crazy and turn up and really give them a good time and experience. You're [Jela] letting these new baddies come in and just outshine you," Natalie continued in her confessional.

Baddies Midwest episodes air every Sunday on Zeus.

