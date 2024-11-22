"This is just rude" — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Sammi criticizes Angelina for being late to their sit-down

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7B aired episode 28 on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The segment followed Sammi as she waited for Angelina to arrive for their meeting. Sammi spent over two hours at the restaurant and eventually got frustrated and decided to leave. However, Angelina entered just in the nick of time.

In an earlier episode, Angelina and Sammi clashed at Jenni's Feast of Peace dinner. While Sammi asked Angelina to take accountability for the hurt her comments had caused people, the latter denied she ever caused anyone problems. Although the argument fizzled out, the women agreed to have a one-on-one conversation later to resolve the issue.

In episode 28, Sammi waited for Angelina to arrive for their sit-down. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star criticized her for running late and said:

Trending

"Listen, everybody runs late here and there, right? But this is just rude."

When Angelina arrived, Sammi was upset and ready to leave. However, Angelina calmed her by giving her housewarming gifts and later explained that the police had pulled her over. Sammi thanked her for the presents and announced she was ending their dispute on a good note.

"I got pulled over" — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina explains why she was late to the meeting

In episode 25, Angelina had a confrontation with Snooki after calling her friend Joey, untrustworthy and later asserting that she would sue him. Snooki was hurt by Angelina's remarks, which ultimately strained their friendship.

During the feast in episode 26, Sammi tried to mediate the fight between Angelina and Snooki by asking Angelina to take responsibility for her actions. However, Angelina protested saying she never caused anyone problems. Sammi's intervention eventually caused a dispute between her and Angelina.

Angelina and Sammi both agreed to settle the matter during a private meeting at a later date, which was featured in episode 28. However, it went downhill when Angelina arrived two hours late.

While speaking to the cameras, Sammi, who was undergoing an IVF procedure, revealed she wanted to reconcile with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star to avoid situations that could lead to drama in the future.

Sammi felt disrespected when Angelina made her wait at the restaurant. She ultimately called Angelina to ask where she was and if she would come.

"I'm almost there. I got pulled over. I almost got arrested today. I didn't have my license on me," Angelina explained on the phone.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star requested that she wait a few more minutes. However, Sammi insisted on leaving because she had other plans. Despite that, she waited only for Angelina to show up much later.

Although Angelina apologized, Sammi was displeased by her actions.

"Not a great way to bury the hatchet, Angelina," Sammi said.

Meanwhile, during a confessional, Angelina jokingly mentioned she would prefer to get locked up than face Sammi's wrath.

While Sammi expressed disappointment in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star's behavior, Angelina defended herself by saying she did not know the restaurant's location.

When Sammi dismissed her explanation, Angelina admitted she was "an idiot" who could not follow directions.

"I understand, my fault, I was late. But at the same time, I'm not the only person that's late. Sh*t happens," Angelina said.

As Sammi got up to leave, Angelina revealed she bought her housewarming gifts. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star hoped it could smooth things between them. Although Sammi was impressed by how thoughtful Angelina was, she stressed that the "best gift" would be to show up on time.

Nonetheless, Sammi left their meeting. Before leaving, she told Angelina that she considered their dispute resolved.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV at 8 pm ET on Thursdays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback