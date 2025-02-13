"Three different high schools" - Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec reflects on changing schools while dealing with poverty

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec and his family immigrated from Croatia to Canada in search of a better life. However, upon arrival, they found themselves in an even poorer condition and had to work hard to make ends meet.

In a February 5 interview on The School of Greatness podcast, Robert Herjavec shared his family's struggles after moving to Canada. Despite working hard and improving their situation, they often felt poorer in wealthier neighborhoods as they moved up.

During that time, Robert revealed that he had to switch between three different high schools, a change made possible by his father’s hard work and determination.

"So by 12, I had gone to like three different high schools. And my dad worked an unbelievable amount of hours, like 2 shifts," he said.

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec reflects on his past and explains the importance of his living environment

When Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec appeared on The School of Greatness podcast, host Lewis Howes, after hearing his immigration story, asked him when he first realized that he was poor and that it was because the environment around him wasn’t thriving.

Robert shared that he was 12 years old when he realized that he was living in such a "crappy environment." It had been over four years since he immigrated to Canada and since then he believed, in his mind, that he was poor.

"We constantly moved schools. You know when you're an immigrant you make a little bit of money, you live in a crappy apartment, you make a little bit more money, you live in a better apartment, and so on,' he added.

As Robert's parents worked hard to bring in more money, they used to move into a better community, which meant he frequently switched schools.

However, the Shark Tank star noted that each time he attended a better school, the kids and families around him were even wealthier. This left him feeling stuck in a cycle, constantly wondering if he would ever break free from it.

"Like I'd be in this high school and we'd make a little bit of money, and I was poor but the other kids weren't that much better off. And then we moved to a better house and now the kids were way better off. And I was just like, 'Wow, I'm never going to get out of this cycle. How do you get out of this cycle?'" he added.

Lewis pointed out that now that Robert had risen from poverty and built several successful businesses, he was surrounded by even wealthier individuals. Building on what the Shark Tank star had said earlier, Lewis asked if he still felt trapped in the same cycle.

Robert admitted that he still felt stuck in the cycle, explaining that he is constantly surrounded by even wealthier individuals. He emphasized how the people you spend time with significantly influence your perspective and life choices.

"I think if your environment, your parents, your friends are constantly pulling you back, it's hard to keep going like you think. I think back and I think none of my friends I grew up with ever made it. And it would have been so easy to stay there. But I think as you do more and you get more, your circle influencing your friends becomes wider," he concluded.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

