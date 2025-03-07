"Three times is a pattern" — Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's Briana DeJesus explains why getting her tubes tied is the best choice for her

Briana DeJesus, a cast member of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, recently explained her decision to undergo a tubal ligation procedure. She emphasized that having a third child with a different father is not a situation she wants for herself. During episode 21, titled Three Times Is a Pattern, she stated:

"Three baby daddies? No, not me. Once is a mistake. Three times is a pattern, and that's just not going to be me."

She further outlined the reasoning behind her choice, addressing concerns about birth control and her experience raising two children.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter's Briana DeJesus discusses her decision to undergo tubal ligation

Briana DeJesus explains her decision to avoid pregnancy

During the episode, in a conversation with her mother, Roxanne, and sister, Brittany, Briana shared her perspective on permanent birth control. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star mentioned that birth control methods are not a suitable option for her due to adverse side effects.

"It gives me horrible side effects. Birth control works for some people, but for me, it doesn't, so how else can I protect myself?" she explained.

Briana also explained that she has chosen to remain celibate. However, she wants to take additional steps to ensure that there is no possibility of an unplanned pregnancy in the future. She emphasized her commitment to this decision. Her mother, Roxanne, expressed concerns about the permanence of the procedure.

She suggested that Briana might regret it if she enters a stable relationship in the future. Meanwhile, her sister Brittany supported her decision, stating:

"You don't got to explain yourself to nobody because at the end of the day, 'no' is a complete f—ing sentence, and it's your body, your choice."

Concerns about repeating past challenges

Briana also reflected on the challenges she faced as a mother to her two daughters, Nova and Stella. Nova, 13, is her daughter with Devoin Austin, while Stella, 7, is her daughter with Luis Hernandez. She acknowledged the difficulties of raising her children while balancing other responsibilities and does not want to risk another pregnancy that could create further instability.

"I think about that all the time. I try to make that up to Nova because I know I was so young, and I felt like Nova wasn't my main priority when I was younger," she admitted.

She expressed concerns about the impact another child might have on her existing family dynamic. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star noted:

"What if I have another baby now? My full attention will go to that baby, and it wouldn't be fully on Nova and Stella...I feel like Nova and Stella just deserve everything."

Learning from others' experiences

Briana also sought insight from fellow Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast member Mackenzie McKee, who previously underwent a tubal ligation procedure at 20 years old. Briana asked whether Mackenzie had any regrets about her decision. In response, she explained,

"I'm going through IVF now because my tubes are tied. I do regret tying my tubes now because I met someone, but I never thought I would be in a relationship like this."

This conversation highlighted the potential long-term considerations of the procedure. However, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star remained firm in her decision, emphasizing that she wants to avoid creating what she described as "broken homes." She concluded,

"In order for me to give them everything, I need to make sure that I don't let what I did twice happen one more time. I don't want to continue to create these broken homes."

Watch Teen Mom: The Next Chapter every Thursday at 8 PM ET on MTV.

