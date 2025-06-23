Tigerlily set to return in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?- What has the reality star been up to?

TLC follows some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days as they embark on the next phase of their relationships in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? According to The Sun, Tigerlily was 41 years old at the time he met the 22-year-old model Adnan on Instagram. Hailing from Frisco, Texas, she flew to Jordan to meet her new love.

On June 12, 2025, TLC announced that a new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will premiere starting on Sunday, July 6, 2025. This will mark the show's official comeback. Along with Tigerlily and Adnan, 8 more couples who previously shared their romantic journeys in the franchise will also return in season 9.

Before meeting him, she had been through two previous marriages that didn't work out, and within 4 months of meeting him, Tigerlily and Adnan decided to tie the knot. According to People, during their time on the show, the couple announced that Tigerlily was pregnant as she shared that the "baby-making" vacation to Turkey with her new spouse, Adnan, was a success during the 17th episode of the series.

The 90 Day Fiancé star wipes her Instagram feed

Since giving birth to her third child, and first with Adnan, she has been focused on raising her 3 children. However, some fans continue to speculate that she might share another pregnancy update soon. She still engages with her fans through 'Ask me anything' sessions on Instagram. Her most recent post has been about the couple's return to the show.

Based on a report by ScreenRant, in one of her AMA's, when asked whether she is expecting again, she chose not to give a definite answer.

"Let’s just say… life has been beautifully full lately. Some things aren’t meant to be announced – yet" She revealed in the AMA.

According to ScreenRant, about two years ago, Tigerlily shared that her Instagram following grew as she posted travel and parenting content while "road schooling" her sons at the time. In the past, Tigerlily homeschooled her kids and traveled across America with them in a camper van. Soon, she was gaining followers by creating Reels using trending audio.

On 90 Day Fiancé, Adnan shared that he hoped she would be mindful of both his preferences and Islamic traditions. Over time, after their wedding in Jordan, Tigerlily gradually came to understand and adapt to these expectations of their life together.

Since then, she has become more private as she now shares less and less of her life with the internet, stating that she wanted to protect the privacy of her children.

On March 12, 2025, she removed all her posts from her Instagram profile, scrubbing it down to zero. Since then, she has unarchived a few posts, now keeping only 13 posts and 4 highlights for her fans.

Tigerlily releases her new book

Caviar & Curly Fries' by Tigerlily (Image via Instagram/@tigerlilyabdelfattah)

On May 1, 2025, Tigerlily released her brand-new book on Instagram called Caviar & Curly Fries, which she describes as a lifestyle manual.

"Caviar & Curly Fried isn't a guide. It's a return to self. Luxury with roots. Power with quiet. Confidence that doesn't beg." She wrote on an Instagram highlight for her book.

She made a few additional posts in her highlight to give fans a glimpse of what the book is about. She often posts quotes from her book as she has been working on promoting it on her Instagram.

Tigerlily announces the couple's return

Tigerlily also announced her and Adnan's return to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in a new Instagram post, where she also revealed the show's release date. While fans may not know much about her right now due to her quiet and private presence on social media, they can look forward to the new season. The season is expected to reveal more about Tigerlily and Adnan's married life as parents.

Catch the season 9 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

