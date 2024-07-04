Too Hot to Handle season 6: Meet the cast

Too Hot to Handle season 6 is set to premiere on Friday, July 19. It will feature ten episodes, released every Friday over three weeks. The first set of episodes (episodes 1-4) will premiere on July 19, followed by the second (episodes 5-7) on July 26. The last batch ( episodes 8-10), containing the finale, will air on August 2. The previous seasons of the Netflix reality show garnered worldwide popularity, hence the announcement of a new season excited fans.

Too Hot to Handle season 6 did not adhere to its usual format and arranged for a casting call to select its contestants. Aware of the temptations that they might face, each cast member must try and refrain from indulging in any form of physical intimacy. Failing to abstain from giving in to the impulses will cost them money from the $250,000 prize fund. They will also be introduced to Bad Lana, the new host.

On July 2, Netflix revealed the cast members finalized for the show's sixth installment.

Who are the cast members of Too Hot to Handle season 6?

1) Bri

Bri from Too Hot to Handle season 6 (Image via Netflix/@thebriannabalram)

A 21-year-old model, Bri is also an avid photographer. With over 4k followers, Bri posts images of herself flaunting new outfits and fashion styles. She is a self-proclaimed "influencer" who wants to visit Lana's retreat to test if she could be serious about dating other people. She enjoys being the center of the action, hoping someone will catch her attention. On Too Hot to Handle her abilities to remain focused on herself will be tested.

2) Charlie

Charlie from Too Hot to Handle season 6 (Image via Instagram/@chaliejeer)

Charlie is a 21-year-old model. He enjoys playing the saxophone and covering songs in his past time. According to Netflix's article, Charlie was a Head Boy at his high school. It would be interesting to see if he adheres to the rules Lana implements or if he chooses to act on his will and help reduce the prize fund. Fans eagerly wait to see if Bad Lana's new twists and scandalous rules entice Charlie.

3) Chris

Chris from Too Hot to Handle season 6 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

24-year-old Chris is another model among the cast members. Originally from Nigeria, Chris has traveled to multiple countries all across the globe. He joins the show as an eligible single hoping to walk away with a partner. However, he has never had a long-lasting relationship with anyone since he does not stay in a place long enough. It will be interesting to see how he forges connections at the retreat while attempting to abstain from indulging in the temptations.

4) Demari

Demari from Too Hot to Handle season 6 (Image via Netflix/@demaridavis4)

Demari is a 27-year-old stockbroker who is also a model and a musician. He has his own YouTube channel, where he shares his music. He is known to be a man with strong will and determination. Once he sets his mind to something, he pursues it till the end. Viewers will see Lana putting him to the test to check if he breaks the rules or abides by them.

5) Gianna

Gianna from Too Hot to Handle season 6 (Image via Instagram/@giannapettus)

Giana, also known as Gigi, calls herself a "key lime pie enthusiast" on her Instagram bio. Hailing from Arkansas, 21-year-old Gianna is a college student and a dancer. She spent most of her childhood at her grandmother's farm in Missouri milking cows. At the retreat, Gianna will encounter the challenges posed by Lana herself. Known to have an impulsive and impatient personality, it will be intriguing to see how far Gianna survives without giving in to the temptations.

6) Lucy

Lucy from Too Hot to Handle season 6 (Image via Instagram/@lucy_syed)

Lucy, one of the oldest contestants, is a 28-year-old VIP nightclub host. With over 4k followers on her official Instagram handle, she displays luxury fashion content besides flaunting beach-appropriate outfits. She has traveled the world, working in bars and nightclubs from London to Mykonos. While exploring the world, she has developed the skills to interact with new people. Fans are curious to see how she tackles Lana's restraining demands.

7) Joao

Joao from Too Hot to Handle season 6 (Image via Instagram/@joaocoronel_)

22-year-old Joao is originally from Brazil and resides in the United States. An artist who performs live shows and releases original music, he calls himself a "dreamer" on his Instagram bio. He enjoys living a fast-paced life and idolizes singer Machine Gun Kelly as his musical guru. It will be interesting to see if Joao will change his hasty lifestyle and resist the temptations under Lana's guidance.

8) Jordan

Jordan is a 21-year-old actor and model. He enjoys surfing in his free time. Known for having an "Oscar-worthy smile," Jordan is ready to step into Lana's retreat to make a few heads turn. The "golden-haired boy" has captured the attention of many women outside the retreat. Fans will have to wait to see if Jordan chooses to behave or pose a threat to the prize fund.

9) Katherine

Katherine is the other Too Hot to Handle cast member, alongside Lucy who is 28 years old. She works as a professional model. Residing in Los Angeles, Katherine has Mexican and Scottish ancestry. She is known to be the "loudest and fiercest person in the room" and does not hesitate to speak her mind. Viewers can expect to see her stepping on some toes when she enters the retreat and meets other female cast members. With her rebellious nature, it will be interesting to see if she follows Lana's rules.

10) Kylisha

Kylisha is a 24-year-old entrepreneur who has not had a committed relationship before. As a travel enthusiast, Kylisha is known to "catch flights and not feelings." She prefers exploring new destinations across the globe instead of acknowledging her relationship problems. Too Hot to Handle fans will be curious to see how she tackles her love life at Lana's retreat.

Too Hot to Handle season 6 will premiere on Friday, July 19, only on Netflix.

