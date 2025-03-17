"Trying to save the planet" — Shark Tank's Daymond John urges biodegradable cap business owners to take initiative 

Shark Tank investor Daymond John shared a post on his official Instagram page on March 16, 2025, urging business owners with companies dealing with biodegradable products, especially biodegradable bottle caps, to take the initiative and help save the planet from the harmful effects of plastic.

Ad

In the post, he pointed at the large quantities of plastic bottle caps found on the beach and added that the situation needed to change. As a result, he called upon entrepreneurs and fans who made biodegradable products, especially caps, to get in touch with him so he could pass on their contacts to major bottle companies like Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

"If you have a technology or company that had biodegradable bottle caps or something like that you'll either or I'll take it to Pepsi or Coca-Cola or Pepsi or one of the big bottlers. We'll just pass on your contact. We'll say you're trying to save the planet out here," Daymond said.

Ad

Trending

He was joined by his friends and family, actor Terrence J, DJ IRIE, and author Dan Fleyshman, each of whom requested the viewers to pitch their technology and product so they could replace plastic bottle caps with biodegradable solutions.

Shark Tank investor Daymond John shares his thoughts on plastic bottle caps found on the beach

Ad

In one of the video clips posted on the Shark Tank investor's Instagram account, Daymond was shown telling his fans that whenever he took a walk on the beach, he always carried a garbage bag and a stick to collect the plastic waste he found.

While speaking to the camera, Daymond mentioned a study that revealed that by 2050, the weight of plastic would exceed the weight of "actual living beings and fish in the sea." He claimed it was "our job" to take the initiative and reverse the harmful effects of plastic by reducing its usage or replacing it with eco-friendly or sustainable alternatives.

Ad

"I realized this when I was walking the beach one day. When you walk just in front of your area — I got my man, Zeus, who takes care of us at the beach — when you walk to your area, you don't see that much," Daymond said.

Ad

However, once the Shark Tank investor walked to other areas, he noticed a significant presence of "trash" on the beach. He then emptied his garbage bag over a surface to reveal the amount of plastic he had collected within 10 minutes of walking.

Daymond spread out the garbage and pointed out that a majority of its content was comprised of plastic bottle caps. In contrast, there was a low percentage of plastic straws. The Shark Tank investor claimed it was a direct consequence of a law change restricting the purchase and sale of plastic straws.

Ad

Ad

While showcasing the number of plastic caps he had gathered during a 10-minute walk, Daymond hoped that entrepreneurs would make an effort to come up with a biodegradable bottle cap, if they did not already have an existing product, and pitch the idea to them or major beverage companies like Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

He believed it was not only a business "opportunity" but also a step toward cleaning the environment.

"If you go out to the beach and tell your kids, 'Pick up as much as you can and dump it,' imagine if 100 million people did that," Daymond added.

Ad

The Shark Tank panelist advised interested entrepreneurs to put a patent or "some kind of trademark" on their biodegradable product to prevent it from getting duplicated, and then pitch it. Lastly, Daymond requested his fans not to litter and to "pick up the trash" regularly.

Shark Tank season 16 airs new episodes every Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback