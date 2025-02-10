"Very comfortable with him" - When Sister Wives' Meri Brown opened up about her relationship with Kody post-split

Even though Sister Wives star Meri Brown is legally and spiritually separated from her former husband, Kody, she still maintains a good relationship with him. In an interview with People, published on December 13, 2024, Meri chimed in on the current status of her relationship with Kody and shared that they are "friendly and kind" to each other whenever they are in "each other's space."

While she believed that she shared an authentic relationship with her former husband, she noted that their connection wasn't at the point where they called or texted each other.

"I don't think that it's inauthentic at all. It's just not at a place that we're calling each other and texting and being like, 'Hey, friend, how's it going? What are you doing today? It's not that kind of a relationship, but when we are in each other's space, when we do need to interact. It's totally fine," she siad.

Trending

Meri added that she was "very comfortable" with Kody and things weren't awkward between the two. However, she empathized that they weren't friends with each other and she is happy about it.

"I'm very comfortable with him. It's not awkward as far as that goes, but we're just not friends. Certainly not friends. You know what I mean? I'm happy with it," the Sister Wives star said.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown chimes in on spiritually breaking up with Kody

Sister Wives star Meri Brown first met Kody in 1989 before marrying him a year later. The couple was legally married until 2014 when Meri had to file for divorce so that Kody could legally marry Robyn and adopt her kids.

Although Meri and Kody remained spiritually married, they ultimately decided to end their 34-year relationship in January 2023. Unlike, Janelle and Christine, Meri took an additional step in separation from Kody and got confirmation from the church.

Reflecting on involving the church, Meri shared, in her interview with People, that it was important for her to go through with the additional step so that she could "terminate" her marriage with Kody on "every level."

"I know Christine didn't feel like it was important. I've heard Kody say he didn't know why I needed to do it," the businesswoman says. "He's told me, he's like, 'Well, why do we need to do that?' I'm like, 'Well, because we've been married that way this whole time. If that wasn't valid, then what were you doing with all these women all these years? So don't tell me that wasn't valid, because at one time you believed that it was,'" she siad.

The Sister Wives star further empathized that involving the church was an important decision for her as she wanted to "break all ties completely".

Meri noted that although she and Kody weren't part of that church anymore, since they got married through church she believed that they should get separated through church as well. When Kody addressed his separation from Meri during the recent Sister Wives season, he broke down and told his former partner he thought the two of them "had something special."

Reflecting on that segment, Meri shared that Kody's heartbroken reaction brought up "a lot of confusion" for her. However, she speculated that the news might have caught him by surprise.

"Honestly, it just doesn't make sense to me that he would say one thing and then act like he's all brokenhearted. But he and I have talked after that, and it's like ... he didn't say this to me. This is my perspective. I just think that it surprised him as well, that he had the emotion that he did," she said.

The Sister Wives star continued:

"I think it really just hit him that it was like, 'Oh, okay. It's done. It's over with.' I had been dealing with it for many, many, many years prior."

All episodes of Sister Wives Season 19 are available on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback