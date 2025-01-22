W.A.G.s to Riches premiered on Netflix on January 22, 2025. The 8-episode-long reality show centered around the lives of celebrity partners, documenting their navigation through motherhood, careers, and their high-profile relationships with athletes and musicians.

Lastonia Leviston is one such star who was featured on the show. She is one of rapper Rick Ross' former partners who welcomed a child together. Her name made headlines in the early 2000s when rapper 50 Cent allegedly leaked her intimate video, which led to her suing him for $15 million.

50 Cent reportedly released Lastonia's video to get back at his rival Rick Ross. She won the lawsuit in 2015, following which the court ordered the rapper to pay $5 million in damages.

Trending

During the Netflix reality show, Leviston went into detail about the scandal and its impact on her.

"I became suicidal"— W.A.G.s to Riches star Lastonia gets emotional as she reflects on the release of her tape

In episode 1 of W.A.G.s to Riches, Lastonia Leviston opened up to Alexis about her past relationship with Rick Ross and her beef with 50 Cent. She said when she saw Rick, it was love at first sight for her and thought of him as a "big teddy bear".

She stated that he was into videotaping their intimate moments and that she was okay with it because it was Rick's way of showing love. However, the W.A.G.s to Riches star was unaware of how the tape would impact her later in life.

Getting into the details of her breakup with the rapper, Lastonia shared that she found out about Rick's infidelity, which led her to oust his relationship with her to the woman he cheated with. Rick wasn't having it, so he broke up with Lastonia. Soon after they separated, Rick got into beef with 50 Cent.

She summarized the situation and revealed her ex was in the "s*x tape" and sold it to 50 Cent. She said the latter released it and termed his actions "petty."

"It still haunts me to this day," she added.

To take revenge, 50 Cent got hold of one of Lastonia's tapes and released it. Reflecting upon how she felt when the tape was released, Lastonia took to a W.A.G.s to Riches confessional and said:

"I became suicidal. I didn't wanna live anymore. I felt like I was damaged goods."

More on the lawsuit

As a result, Leviston sued the rapper and asked for $15 million in damages. After years of trial, in 2015, the court ordered 50 Cent to pay $5 million. After winning the lawsuit, she and some of her family members were reportedly seen in tears in the courtroom.

According to reports from Baller Alert, Lastonia teamed up with the record label Sleek Audio to get the money from 50 Cent because he owed them $18 million. However, before either of them could get their money, the rapper filed for bankruptcy.

What is W.A.G.s to Riches star Lastonia Leviston up to now?

Lastonia Leviston, the mother of Rick Ross's eldest daughter Toie, now has a net worth of about $3 million, according to The Mirror. The star owns a high-end fashion boutique called Instatique in Miami.

In a recent YouTube video, Lastonia revealed that she had been working on a big project and announced her plans to come on live and talk about it soon.

This video came after Tia Kemp, another former partner of of Rick Ross, accused the cast member of being on drugs and living off the money she received from her lawsuit, in the Live with the Crew podcast that aired on April 30, 2024. She said that she got $1.8 million out of the $5 million the court had ordered 50 Cent to pay.

All eight episodes of W.A.G.s to Riches season 1 will be available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback