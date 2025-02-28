"We were naive in thinking" - Shark Tank season 16 KaAn's Designs owners open up about working with Todd Graves

Ashley and Kenny Green, owners of Fort Wayne-based KaAn's Designs, secured a $75,000 investment from Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves during their appearance on Shark Tank season 16. The family-themed matching apparel business began in 2014 with a $200 loan from Ashley's father and has reached $3.2 million in lifetime sales since 2016.

The Greens initially anticipated a simple financial arrangement, but the reality of their Shark Tank partnership has proven far more comprehensive as they described in their 21Alive interview. After several months of working with Graves and his team, Ashley Green acknowledged the transformation in their business relationship.

"I will say that we both were naive in thinking - 'Oh, it's just a money investment, and we take that money but we're kinda still on our own,' I don't feel like that anymore. Members of his team have actually visited here, with us, and sat down and planned out you know a whole calendar year," Ashley shared in an interview.

KaAn’s Designs’ Shark Tank pitch was featured in season 16 episode 6.

KaAn's Designs expands operations after Shark Tank deal with Todd Graves

The Greens operate using a print-on-demand model that minimizes waste and storage requirements. As per 21Alive, the $75,000 investment from Todd Graves enabled the purchase of necessary equipment, including a new embroidery machine. The company has also launched a new subdivision, KaAn’s Apparel following the Shark Tank appearance.

The company's current product lineup features their St. Patrick's Day collection, which emphasizes their continued focus on seasonal offerings and holiday-themed merchandise. The Greens entered the Shark Tank wearing their signature "The Original" t-shirts, seeking $75,000 for 15% equity in their parenthood lifestyle brand.

Their adult shirts cost $5.12 to produce and sell for $26, while kids' shirts cost $4.24 and retail for $21.

Shark’s reactions

Kevin O'Leary declined to invest, stating their margins were too small for retail expansion. Lori Greiner appreciated the concept but cited her lack of fashion industry expertise as her reason for stepping away. Daymond John expressed confidence in the Greens' ability to grow independently without investment.

Todd Graves offered $75,000 as a loan in exchange for 10% equity, suggesting Daymond John could provide mentorship without financial investment. Mark Cuban endorsed this partnership before removing himself from consideration. After brief deliberation, the Greens accepted Graves's offer with John's mentorship component.

KaAn's Designs maintains financial efficiency through several key metrics. During questioning, the couple revealed their customer acquisition cost of $9.37 and a 30% customer return rate.

The company allocates approximately 5% of revenue to advertising, achieving significant returns during peak selling periods. They had a 5X return on ad spend during Father's Day and holiday seasons, with a 3X average return throughout the year.

KaAn's Designs has been featured on Oprah's Favorite Things list twice. Their products have been worn by celebrities and athletes as well.

Todd Graves's background

Shark Tank season 16 guest investor Todd Graves (Image via ABC)

Todd Graves, 52, is the founder and CEO of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Graves developed his business concept while attending Louisiana State University with his partner Craig Silvey.

Banks refused to finance their concept, forcing Graves to take extreme measures. Graves moved to California to work 90-hour weeks in an oil refinery and later fished for salmon in Alaska to save money. These jobs allowed him to accumulate between $40,000 and $50,000 of personal capital.

Combined with approximately $100,000 from friends, family members, and a Small Business Administration loan, Graves finally opened his first restaurant in Baton Rouge in 1996. Named after his yellow labrador, the restaurant marked the beginning of what would become a fast-food empire with over 800 locations and $3.7 billion in annual sales.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

