"Weight was lifted"—Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni opens up about her mother's mental illness at the reunion

In reunion part 2 of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7, Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared details of her childhood experience and her mother's struggle with schizophrenia. Jenni spoke about how her mother's mental health challenges shaped her early years.

In her discussion with host Justina Valentine, Jenni revealed that opening up about her experience provided her with a sense of relief. The Jersey Shore star said:

"I feel like a weight was lifted knowing that my path wasn't defined by my mother's illness."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni's emotional revelation about her mother's mental health

Jenni's personal revelation

During the reunion episode, a video clip from a previous podcast dated October 31, 2024, was featured where Jenni had a chat with Bunnie. Jenni revealed in the podcast for the first time that her mother’s mental illness began when she was around two years old. She explained:

"Around two years old, my mom got very sick with a mental illness."

The Jersey Shore star went on to mention that the exact diagnosis was schizophrenia. The severity of her mother's condition led to her being unable to care for Jenni, which resulted in her father taking on the primary caregiving role. Jenni expressed the difficulty she faced when discussing her childhood, stating:

"I don’t like to talk about my childhood. It’s weird...I haven’t even told my roommates."

Jenni further said that lack of understanding surrounding such mental illness made it challenging for her to speak openly about her experiences during her childhood. However, Jenni noted that attitudes toward mental health have changed significantly over time, with more people now willing to share their struggles. The Jersey Shore star added:

"There’s a huge stigma when it comes to mental illness. But now more and more people are opening up about themselves dealing with it."

"Weight was lifted" moment

Back at the studio during the reunion episode, Jenni explained how discussing her mother’s mental illness allowed her to release feelings she had been carrying for years. When host Justina Valentine asked if sharing her story had provided a sense of relief, Jenni responded affirmatively, she replied that she felt like a "weight was lifted."

The Jersey Shore star emphasized the importance of conveying this message to others who may be struggling, as she said:

"And to help others know that if they're struggling worrying about that, that their path isn't defined."

Support from castmates

Jenni’s decision to open up was met with support and admiration from her Jersey Shore castmates. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino expressed his pride, saying:

"We’re proud of you, Jenny..And by telling it, you're showing others that your life story can be someone else's survival guy to get through it."

Snooki also offered her encouragement, sharing that she was glad Jenni had taken the opportunity to be vulnerable. Snooki remarked:

"That was like really nice. I’m just so glad she did that interview. She was vulnerable and I’m really glad that that moment happened for you."

Justina Valentine acknowledged the potential impact of Jenni's openness, highlighting how personal struggles can serve as a source of inspiration for others. She said:

"Yeah, you never know what your pain in your hardships, what an inspiration it could be... Definitely so much respect you for sharing that."

