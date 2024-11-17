"Weird space to be" — Sister Wives' Kody Brown reacts to Meri's "severance package" joke

On Saturday, November 16, 2024, TLC shared a clip on Instagram from the upcoming Sister Wives episode. The segment featured a conversation between Meri, Kody, and Robyn, where Meri requested that Kody help her move out of her place in Arizona. She joked that his help could serve as her "severance package."

However, Kody was not too amused by her comment. The Sister Wives star stated it confused him and made him uncomfortable. While speaking to the cameras, he said:

"It's a weird space to be with the severance package thing because I don't know if this is passive-aggressive or if it's just aggressive or if it's a joke and I don't know and I haven't known my whole marriage."

While Kody's only remaining wife, Robyn, laughed at Meri's joke, Kody struggled to react to her statement. Meri mentioned that she wanted to give her life a fresh start by moving away from Flagstaff, Arizona, and focusing on her online clothing business.

Sister Wives: Kody wonders why Meri is rushing her relocation

In the clip from the upcoming Sister Wives episode, scheduled to air on Sunday, November 17, 2024, Meri visited Robyn and Kody's house to ask him if he would be willing to help her move. She revealed that she would leave the Flagstaff property in "a couple of weeks."

Her ex-husband was caught off-guard by this disclosure. He inquired about Meri's sudden decision, wondering what motivated her to change residences "so early." Kody's reaction confused Meri, who was puzzled by his concern after all the years he spent asking her to sever ties with him.

While speaking to the cameras, the Sister Wives star admitted she struggled to understand how Kody functioned. She stated that while they were married, Kody did "everything in his power" to push her away from him to prioritize his relationship with Robyn.

Meri recalled when Kody revealed he had difficulty visualizing them as one happy family in the future. He even suggested that unhappy people in broken relationships and households should "just leave" and choose to be at peace.

As Meri reminisced about that conversation, she wondered why Kody was surprised by her decision to move, after all, she was doing something he always wanted.

"Like, why do you care? Isn't this what you wanted?" Meri asked.

During a confessional, Kody expressed his genuine opinion of Meri's decision. He stated that in his "heart," he knew the relocation would benefit her but refrained from divulging it with her because he felt unsafe doing so.

Meanwhile, Robyn asked if Meri could wait until June or July, to which she said she could not because her lease was up at the end of June and she wanted to get over the hassle of relocating before that. With that said, the Sister Wives star asked Kody if he would help her move her belongings.

When Kody agreed to assist her, Meri joked and said:

"Call it my severance package."

Robyn burst out laughing, while Kody struggled to understand the statement and asked if she was seeking compensation for their marriage. While speaking to the cameras, he admitted being confused by Meri's joke.

Meri then confessed that she wanted Kody's help in exchange for the years she invested in their marriage. She hoped they could "call it even" since she had not demanded alimony after their divorce.

New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays at 10 pm ET only on TLC.

