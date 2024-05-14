What is Bobby Berk's net worth? Interior design expert opens up about his Queer Eye departure after 7 years

Interior designer Bobby Berk has recently addressed the reason behind his exit from the Netflix reality series, Queer Eye. The 42-year-old was an important part of the show until the eighth season and although it is confirmed to return for another installment, Berk won't be a part of the same.

Bobby's participation in the show contributed to his income over the years, and his net worth is believed to be $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Berk appeared for an interview with Us Weekly on May 11, 2024, at the Gold Gala, where he explained why he left Queer Eye, saying that he was planning to explore something else. He added:

"I had made peace with that at the end of New Orleans two years ago because we all thought that was the end and I started working on other projects."

Bobby Berk continued by revealing more details on what he has been doing right now. He disclosed a little bit about the projects that he is currently involved in.

"There's some scripted shows that I'm in development on. So a lot of fun things and then of course my design firm. I'd have it before Queer Eye and still have it. It's been a lot of fun."

Bobby Berk has accumulated wealth from successful career: Earnings and other details explored

The Houston, Texas native's work as an interior designer has been the main source of income. His appearances on Queer Eye also added more to his earnings over the years. As mentioned earlier, Berk's net worth currently stands at $10 million.

Celebrity Net Worth states that he was additionally the owner of a luxurious house which is located in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. It had three bedrooms along with 2.5 bathrooms and he bought it for $1.4 million in 2019. He listed the property for sale and purchased a new one at the same place the following year.

Bobby Berk developed an interest in interior design at a very young age. He was employed in companies such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Restoration Hardware. He launched his company in 2006 and became a professional in the next nine years.

While he already has a reality show under his credits, he participated in The Masked Singer Season 6. He left Queer Eye after the premiere of Season 8 this year and announced the same through Instagram with a poster of the new installment.

Bobby Berk shared a lengthy note with Variety, saying that he is grateful for the love that he received from the public. He praised the fans for supporting the show since they were able to "share the healing powers of design" and for accepting him the way he was.

Notably, in a conversation with Vanity Fair in January 2024, he revealed that one of the reasons for leaving the show was the end of his contract with the streaming platform. He said that he made other plans for himself and continued:

"All the plans that I had made when I thought we weren't coming back, I just wasn't willing to change those. I would have to pump the brakes on multiple other projects that are already in process."

Bobby Berk praises his husband for being supportive over the years

While speaking to Us Weekly, Berk addressed his relationship with his husband Dewey Do. He revealed that they almost forgot their anniversary and added:

"But to me, that's a great relationship. Where it's not about specific dates. We celebrate each other every day. He's my rock, you know, he keeps me very grounded. Yeah, he's my best friend."

Bobby Berk also spoke about Dewey's support, saying that they had to battle with a lot of things, including "some trauma from childhood and adolescence." He ended by saying that Dewey was available for him at the time when he recalled the tough phase and cried.