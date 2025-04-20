"What they did with the border was far better"—Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban praises certain policies of the Trump administration

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban recently shared his opinion on the American administration. In an April 17 episode of the Biohack-it podcast interview with Iman Hasan, Cuban weighed in on some of the policies issued by the current US President Donald Trump's administration. While he was critical of some, he also acknowledged areas where he believed Trump got it right.

Mark specifically commended Trump’s border policies, stating they were more effective than those currently in place under President Joe Biden. Although he noted that the situation had improved under Biden, he argued it still doesn’t measure up to the approach taken during Trump’s tenure.

Interestingly, the Shark Tank star, who campaigned alongside Kamala Harris during the election, admitted that border policy was a significant weak spot in her platform.

"Look what they did with the border was far better. Even when I campaigned for Harris, I was like "Got to fix the border." Yeah, it was getting better under Biden, but it wasn't as good, and it was a response," he said.

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban comments on the Trump administration's border and deportation policies

During the Biohack-it podcast interview, considering how Mark Cuban campaigned for Kamala Harris during the elections, host Iman Hasan asked him if there were any polices he felt that the Trump administration got right.

In response, Mark commended the border policies introduced by the Trump administration. He even admitted that while campaigning for Kamala Harris, he recognized that their approach to border policy was notably weak.

The Shark Tank star also compared these policies to those under President Joe Biden’s administration, noting that while there had been some progress, it wasn’t as effective as the approach taken by the Trump administration.

"So I think the border, they've done a great job. I like selling the citizenship for 5 million. That's easy money, right? I think, particularly for corporations, it could be a great alternative to H1B visas. Just tell a company you can buy X number of them [and give them to your employees.] And so, I think he's done that well," he added.

Mark further commented on the Trump administration's deportation policies that sent back illegal immigrants. He believes that if the administration were deporting criminals through the policies, then it was "conceptually" a good idea.

However, he felt that if they were just walking up to usual people with masks and pulling them off the street, then the approach was a bit problematic.

Considering that, host Iman then chimed in, asking if the Shark Tank stars thought that the Trump administration was doing that to scare people because so many people came across the border.

While Cuban acknowledged the problem, he believed that walking up to somebody with a mask on wasn't the right way to scare people into following the rules.

"Yeah, but you can't do that. You know, there's a lot of ways to scare people. Just walking up to somebody with a mask on, that's not a way to do it. I mean, those, those are the things that stand out the most," Cuban said.

Iman then asked the Shark Tank star if he had the opportunity to go back in time, would he still side with Kamala Harris or Donald Trump based on certain good policies introduced by Trump's administration.

Cuban stated that he would still go with his original choice, noting that he was a big believer in "character is destiny." He added that he likes Kamala Harris and believes she is smarter than what people give her credit for.

However, he pointed out that she wasn't a good salesperson and didn't have good people around her.

"Could there have been a better candidate? Yes. But obviously I'm not a fan of Donald Trump. But now he's our president, and so I want to see what's best for the country. And so I'll help them with healthcare. I'll help them with anything they asked me to do, like I did the first time. There's no perfect candidate. I just thought there are pluses and minuses were stronger than Donald Trump's," he concluded.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC. This season features seven sharks, including Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, and Kevin O'Leary.

