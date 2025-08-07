What is the format of The Challenge : Vets & New Threats? Details explored

The Challenge : Vets &amp; New Threats, i.e., season 41, premiered on July 23, 2025. Episode 2 was released on August 2, 2025. It saw Blue Kim getting eliminated after fighting against Tay in a wrestling-style challenge, while Leka and Turbo bagged the daily challenge win after efficiently solving the puzzle at hand. At the start of the episode, some more rules from the new format were revealed. After the participants played the daily challenge and the elimination arena challenge of the episode, the fans got more clarity on the rules of the season because they saw them in action. Below is the list of these new rules that are going to be followed throughout the season. More details on the format of The Challenge : Vets &amp; New ThreatsThe Challenge is known for changing its format in every season. In its season 41, Vets &amp; New Threats, the contestants will be divided into teams of two. They will have to compete in the daily challenges as a pair as well. While this is not much different than some of the previous seasons, which also had pairs of two competing against each other, what makes the season unique is the fact that these pairs would reshuffle before every daily challenge. The contestants would get to choose their partners in the order of their wins in the previous daily challenge. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe contestant to lose their partner to the elimination will be paired with a new contestant in the next episode. However, if the number of contestants in the episode is uneven, this participant would remain single. This means that they won't be able to participate in the daily challenge that week. Such a single person would also be deemed &quot;hangnail&quot;. Unlike the formats of the previous seasons, the team to win the daily challenge will not be able to save another team of their liking. Instead, they will get to nominate a team to go to the elimination arena. The two contestants of this team, plus the hangnail, would compete against each other in a jury vote. The jury here would consist of all the remaining contestants of the season. They will vote to send one of these three contestants to the elimination arena against the team that secures the last place in the daily challenge. Unlike the previous seasons of The Challenge if a contestant survives the elimination arena in season 41, they would get three points. What happened on episode 2 of The Challenge season 41? The second episode of the season saw Big Brother star Blue Kim getting eliminated. She went out after she failed to win the daily challenge with her partner, Derrick Kosinski. She asked the houseguests to vote for Tay to go into the elimination arena against her because she thought she would be able to defeat her. However, there was a lapse in her judgment, and she lost to Tay in a wrestling-style match, thus getting eliminated. When it came to the daily challenge of the week, it was a mix of both memory and puzzle. The contestants had to solve a puzzle that was under the dune buggies, hanging on top of them. Leka and Turbo were able to figure out that these puzzles had a similar pattern throughout. So they were able to keep the lead and also emerged victorious. For their win, they were asked to nominate a team for the elimination arena. For more updates on The Challenge season 41, fans can follow the show's official Instagram handle, @thechallenge.