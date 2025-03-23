"What goes around comes around" — Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner shares her honest take on karma

Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner recently admitted she believed in karma, highlighting that every action and intention had a consequence or reaction. In a video posted on her official Instagram account on March 22, 2025, Lori opened up about her belief that helped her deal with "difficult people" and remain positive through hardships.

"I really, really believe in karma and you know why I do? Because I have seen so many times in my life what goes around comes around," she said.

The Shark Tank investor urged her fans not to hurt their own karma by harboring a negative mentality or a grudge against others. Instead, she hoped they would let karma do its job, convinced it would draw a fair judgment of people's actions and intentions and give them what they deserved.

"Their lives self-implode" — Shark Tank panelist Lori Greiner comments on the karma of "bad people"

While speaking about karma and how it worked around people's actions, Lori confessed she believed in the ideology. She claimed that people who were "good," "caring," "kind," and had "good intentions" were favored by karma and allowed to enjoy the fruit of their deeds.

She then urged viewers not to "hurt" their own karma by trying to get back at others.

"Let bad people hurt themselves. Their lives self-implode. You don't have to do anything," she explained.

The Shark Tank alum was convinced that "bad people" would "destroy their own lives" and have "bad things happen to them" as a consequence of their actions. Lori stated that only those with ill intentions should worry about the aftermath of their deeds, not the rest.

Lori claimed that people neither had to "do anything" nor waste their time or energy trying to judge the wrong. It was her strategy for dealing with "difficult people" or "bad situations."

"Just move on. Take care of you. Just do something positive and good," she added.

She reiterated "What goes around comes around," and added that karma would "take care" of those with negative thoughts or hurtful motives.

Shark Tank expert Lori Greiner encourages fans to look out for "glimmers" every day

Besides allowing karma to do its job, Lori also suggested ways people could retain their positiveness and productive mindset throughout the day. In a video clip shared on her official Instagram handle on March 14, 2025, Lori spoke about finding moments of "glimmer," the opposite of "a trigger," in one's daily life. While explaining the concept, she said:

"Glimmers are those little moments in your day that make you feel grateful, happy, peaceful, and importantly, joyful."

She encouraged her followers to look for those moments and maintain a positive lifestyle and mindset. She then suggested some "good ways" of noticing the "glimmers." Her first recommendation urged people to rethink challenges by focusing on "hidden opportunities" or lessons within them.

The Shark then advised her viewers to notice and write "something special or joyful" that happened during their day. Meanwhile, they could also share "daily moments of joy" with a loved one.

"Glimmers go a long way. You can create them for others with a compliment or a kind word which will make you feel great and them too. That's a double glimmer," she continued.

Watch Lori Greiner on Shark Tank season 16, airing new episodes every Friday at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

