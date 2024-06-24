What happened to Deepti Vempati from Love Is Blind? Details explored

Deepti Vempati was the breakout star of Love Is Blind season 2. Deepti embarked on a journey to form a deep connection with someone she had never laid eyes on. Little did she know that her path would intersect with Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, a fellow Indian cast member who had only dated white women in the past.

Despite Shake's initial superficiality, it was astonishing to see the genuine Deepti forge a bond with him. Against all odds, the analytical Deepti and the compassionate Shake found themselves engaged.

Shake always referred to Deepti as his closest friend, yet he never felt a physical attraction towards her. He confided in the rest of the group, mentioning that being around Deepti gave him a sense of familiarity similar to being with a female relative. Meanwhile, Deepti was putting in effort to salvage her bond with Shake.

Trending

Deepti and Abhishek from Love is Blind season 2(Image via Instagram/ @lifewithdeeps,@thepuppydoc)

Shake and Deepti Vempati emerged as one of the top contenders in the thrilling reality show, Love is Blind, which concluded on Friday, February 25, 2022. This adorable couple, deeply smitten with each other, reached the sacred altar.

However, Vempati made a brave decision and chose not to tie the knot with the veterinarian because of his cringe-inducing remarks about her during their time on the show.

Love is Blind's Deepti released her book in 2022

Love is Blind's star Deepti Vempati shared her story in a book called I Choose Myself in September 2022. She talked about her life after becoming famous from a Netflix show. Deepti wrote about moving to the U.S. from Hyderabad, India, at eight years old. She also discussed her insecurities about her accent and physical appearance.

In the book, she mentioned Shake's comments on her looks, her battles with anorexia and bulimia, and how Sal Perez was her first choice.

Deepti recently introduced a new man in her life, but she's not prepared to disclose his identity. In May 2023, The Love Is Blind star appeared on the Out Of The Pods podcast with co-host Natalie Lee to provide fans with an update on her romantic life. She mentioned being "smitten by a man."

While Natalie suggested that Deepti was in love, the Love Is Blind alum clarified that she was only "smitten" and not in love. It was later revealed that Deepti's new partner is a well-known actor. She admitted to often giggling while texting him. "You know, keep the mouth zipped," she jokingly added.

Love is Blind's star Abhishek's take on the breakup

In an interview with E News on October 10, 2023 Love is Blind's star Abhishek Chatterjee admitted that their relationship was strained, specifically mentioning a major issue he had with her. He expressed his frustration with her intentional silence about the true details of what happened, even though she knew about them.

"We're not on good terms, and one of the big reasons is she knew the true context, but she never cared to correct anything in the media because the current image was in her benefit."

He added:

"It directly benefited her at my expense, so she didn't care to clear anything up and that bothered me."

He was upset that her lack of action, motivated by her own interests, continued to create a distorted public perception that favored her and portrayed him negatively. This disregard for accuracy and its effect on him added even more strain to their already troubled relationship.

Despite the turbulent history, Shake has demonstrated a desire to move forward from their past disagreements. After experiencing a period of intense anger and bitterness fueled by negativity online, he has shared a change in their outlook.

Through personal development and a positive direction in life, Shake now takes pride in their partner's accomplishments and understands that success is not limited to one person. Embracing a newfound harmony, Shake celebrates the notion that both individuals can flourish independently and genuinely rejoice in their partner's achievements.