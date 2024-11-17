What happened between Eva and Roberto in Love is Blind: Argentina? Break up explored

Love is Blind: Argentina aired episodes 5 - 9 on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The latest batch of episodes saw the cast enjoy their time in Tulum before they headed back to their hometowns as part of the next phase of the social experiment.

However, for one couple, their journey was cut short after they failed to resolve their issues and parted ways in Tulum. In episode 5, Eva, who previously expressed concern over her fiancé Roberto's behavior and lack of initiation ended their relationship as she didn't think he was interested in "falling" for her.

She told him that she was looking for a partner who was not him and didn't think he was the right person for her.

Trending

"I was gentle with him"— Eva chimes in on her decision to end her relationship with Roberto in Love is Blind: Argentina episode 5

In Love is Blind: Argentina episode 5, titled, Trouble in Paradise, Roberto and Eva had a conversation about their relationship. Although Roberto expressed how much he enjoyed getting to know her in person, Eva was unhappy with the progress they had made.

She told him he was after something she was not able to offer him as the Love is Blind: Argentina star felt Roberto was more interested in experiencing new things than pursuing a relationship.

"I was gentle with him, but I don't feel that he's the right type of man for me. I want to be with a man, and what I ended up with was a boy, not a man," she told the cameras.

Roberto told Eva that maybe they "just didn't have that chemistry" that couples require to make a relationship work. He further told the cameras that one person could like things such as their personality and their looks about a person but it was "very difficult" to move forward without chemistry.

Eva told the Love is Blind: Argentina participant that she didn't think they would have worked on the outside if they couldn't work out while on the social experiment. Eva told the cameras she didn't want to move in with Roberto because she didn't think they were "compatible." She didn't think "things would work out" between them.

"I feel like you weren't transparent," she told him.

Eva further told Roberto he was not "that committed" to her. While in a confessional, Roberto said he was an overthinker and that Eva wanted a "different kind" of a man. He added that the female Love is Blind: Argentina cast member wanted someone with a "stronger, more assertive personality" and he didn't think he was that type of a person.

While speaking to the cameras, Eva said that since the "second day" of the "romantic getaway" she believed they both had the same feeling "deep down." She said it was that they wouldn't become a part of each other's lives. She said she was upset that things didn't work out with Roberto because she "honestly" thought Roberto was a "very interesting person."

"I feel like — I don't know what to say," she added.

She stated she was upset and didn't want to "start badmouthing people" and didn't know what else to tell the crew. The two removed their rings and Roberto left with his bags. Before leaving, he told the cameras that time would tell if they could be friends in the future.

Eva and Roberto started their journey while in the pods and got engaged while in the pods. The two ended their engagement in Love is Blind: Argentina episode 5. Fans can watch their journey on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback