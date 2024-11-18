What happened between Faith and Loren in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 12? Details explored

In season 7, episode 12 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, tensions rose between Faith and Loren as their relationship faced intense scrutiny and challenges. The episode, titled Catch 22, aired on November 17, 2024, at 8 pm on TLC.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode centered on Loren meeting Faith’s family and the subsequent revelations that tested their bond. The gathering revealed underlying trust issues, including Loren’s past infidelity and an STD diagnosis, which left Faith questioning the future of their relationship.

The impact of Loren’s past on their future on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 12

Loren meets Faith’s family

Loren’s introduction to Faith’s family was a significant step in their journey, as he hoped to transition from the "friend zone" into a romantic relationship with Faith.

"The feelings right now is just friends," Loren said.

Faith clarified to her family during the family dinner that their relationship was platonic. Faith’s mother directly asked Loren if he loved her daughter. Loren expressed his feelings but faced scrutiny when Faith’s mother pointed out that Faith is transgender.

Loren reaffirmed his attraction to transwomen and emphasized his genuine intentions, winning over some members of the family.

“Of course, I only like transwoman," Loren replied.

In a confessional, Faith reflected on the challenges of being a transwoman in relationships, noting the importance of her family’s approval and the rarity of finding an honest partner.

"My mom always told me not to have a boyfriend...because it's hard to find a man ....for a transwoman like me....It's a big that Loren's meeting my family.....," she said on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days confessional.

Faith opens up about Loren’s infidelity

While Loren stepped away for an errand, Faith used the opportunity to share her concerns with her family. She revealed that Loren had been unfaithful throughout their relationship and disclosed his STD diagnosis. Faith explained that these issues contributed to her hesitation about moving forward with him despite his apparent efforts to win over her family.

"my family wants to make sure he's intentions are good....I value my family's advice," she said.

Faith’s family expressed mixed reactions. Her mother was visibly troubled by the revelations, but her sister Bea, also transgender, offered a more empathetic perspective. Bea acknowledged the difficulty of finding lasting relationships as a transwoman, particularly in the Philippines. She suggested that Faith consider forgiving Loren despite his past mistakes.

Advice from Faith’s sisters

Faith’s sisters, particularly Bea, played a key role in shaping the conversation. Bea highlighted the societal challenges transwomen face and suggested that Loren’s positive qualities might outweigh his previous missteps. She believed that finding a partner who accepts and cherishes a transwoman is rare, and Loren’s actions, while flawed, did not necessarily negate his potential as a partner.

Faith, however, remained uncertain. While she appreciated her sisters' perspectives, she struggled with the betrayal and trust issues Loren’s actions had created. This left her in a difficult position, torn between her family’s advice and her own reservations on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

