What happened between Hanni and Daniel in Love is Blind: Germany finale? Details explored

The finale of Love is Blind: Germany season 1 aired on January 17, 2025. Among the final couples was Hanni and Daniel, who had bonded in the pods and got engaged. While they faced ups and downs during their time living together, they managed to reach the final stage of the experiment.

In episode 8, Hanni expressed doubts about being ready to say yes at the altar and asked Daniel for space, leaving their relationship on a cliffhanger. The finale opened with the couple preparing for their wedding day, each reflecting on their feelings.

Despite their vows, Hanni ultimately said no at the altar, citing lack of time as the reason to fully commit to such an important decision. Hearing this, Daniel left the altar with teary eyes and thanked everyone who had come for the occasion in Love is Blind: Germany.

Hanni and Daniel’s wedding day in Love is Blind: Germany

The finale of Love is Blind: Germany began with Hanni and Daniel preparing for their wedding day. Hanni, accompanied by her friend Zinni, walked toward the aisle. In a confessional, she described her state of mind as “overwhelmed and nervous.” She said:

“I’m still so undecided."

Her uncertainty stemmed from her doubts about whether their connection had developed enough within the constraints of the experiment. Meanwhile, Daniel expressed what was going on in his mind at the moment:

"I have thousands of thoughts and feelings."

However, Daniel mentioned that he trusted Hanni and himself to handle the moment with honesty.

At the altar, the couple exchanged vows that highlighted their journey and the connection they had built. Hanni spoke first, sharing her thoughts on love, describing it as "cohesion," "support," and the assurance of "never feeling lonely," even in solitude.

She reflected on how Daniel had made her feel loved, cared, and protected throughout their relationship, referring to him as her "soulmate," "best friend," and "greatest supporter."

Daniel followed his vows for Hanni in finale of Love is Blind: Germany. He described Hanni as someone who consistently surprised him and whose personality and principles he deeply admired. Daniel said:

“When I look at you, it feels like I’ve known you forever, and yet you surprise me every day.”

Daniel expressed his admiration for Hanni by highlighting her qualities, such as “loyal, sensitive, and humorous,” and remarked that her friends were fortunate to have her in their lives. He reassured her of his support, promising to be there whenever challenges arose.

Looking back at their journey together, Daniel shared how their relationship had been transformative, teaching him not only about Hanni but also about himself. He acknowledged the impact their connection had on him and said he'd "always be grateful for that."

The final decision of the couple

After exchanging vows, Hanni and Daniel were asked if they would marry each other. Hanni ultimately said no, explaining:

“I feel like we haven’t got enough time. It hasn’t been enough time to properly say a yes. And I hope you understand.”

Daniel, visibly upset, left the aisle with teary eyes. While the couple’s journey began with a strong connection in the pods, the constraints of time and the pressure of the experiment led to Hanni’s decision.

The finale episode of Love is Blind: Germany, is currently streaming on Netflix.

