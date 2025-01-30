What happened to Jacky Rodgers of My 600-Lb Life season 13? Details explored

My 600-Lb Life, season 13, episode 5, aired on January 29, 2025. It focused on the story of 27-year-old Jacky Rodgers and her weight loss journey. It showed her facing significant mobility challenges and daily difficulties, leading her to seek medical help. To get help, she traveled from Linden, Texas, to Houston to see Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, known as Dr. Now.

The doctor gave Jacky a strict diet and exercise plan, asking her to lose 70 pounds in two months to qualify for weight loss surgery. She faced some challenges on her journey including emotional struggles and slow progress.

Despite the setbacks, Jacky stayed in the program, followed the plan, went to the medical appointments and also worked with Dr. Now for a year. After undergoing the procedure in My 600-Lb Life, Jacky's weight dropped to 556 pounds, making her total weight loss 153 pounds in a year.

Jacky Rodgers' early struggles and weight loss progress in My 600-Lb Life

At the beginning of her year-long journey on My 600-Lb Life, Jacky Rodgers weighed 709 pounds. In the first month, Dr. Now gave her a structured meal plan and exercise routine, setting a goal of losing 70 pounds in two months. At her first weigh-in, she had lost 20 pounds, bringing her weight down to 689 pounds. While this showed progress, it was less than Dr. Now’s goal for her.

Jacky kept following the plan but found it hard to lose weight at a constant pace. After four months, she lost another 20 pounds, taking her weight to 669 pounds. She said she was eating smaller portions and exercising more, but her progress was slower than she had hoped.

"I'm disappointed in myself, and I'm worried about what Dr. Now is going to think," she said.

Dr. Now told her that while they were giving her the help they could, implementing the changes was up to her.

After seven months, Jacky's weight was recorded at 686 pounds, which showed a slight increase, instead of a weight loss. She said that the was due to emotional pain related to the anniversary of her father’s passing.

Dr. Now continued working with her, and recommended that she take therapy sessions with psychologist Dr. Matthew Paradise. These sessions focused on her past experiences, including childhood trauma and the loss of her parents.

Jacky qualifies for surgery and completes her program

After months of slow progress, Jacky’s weight began to drop again on My 600-Lb Life and nine months later, she weighed 623 pounds. Dr. Now told her that she could qualify for weight loss surgery if she got below 600 pounds in the next two months. To reach this goal, she followed a stricter diet and exercise plan.

At her next weigh-in, Jacky met the target weight and was approved for surgery. The procedure went smoothly, and after the surgery, her weight was recorded at 556 pounds. By the end of the 12-month program, she had lost a total of 153 pounds.

The episode ended with Jacky continuing her weight loss journey while also looking forward about her future. While she made progress under Dr. Now’s guidance, her long-term success depended on maintaining the habits she developed during the program.

At present, there are no public updates on Jacky’s weight loss journey beyond the episode. She has not shared any information or photos on social media, and TLC has not announced if she will be featured in a follow-up episode of My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now?

Fans can watch the new episodes of My 600-Lb Life every Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on TLC.

