What happened to Kaleigh on Love During Lockup season 5 episode 58? Details explored

In Love During Lockup season 5 episode 58, which aired on January 31, 2025, Kaleigh confronts production after discovering upsetting details about her relationship with Hunter. The episode reveals that, despite their breakup, Hunter had been involved with another woman during their time together, which leads Kaleigh to question everything about their relationship.

This revelation sets off an emotional outburst from Kaleigh, marking a significant turning point in the storyline as she processes the betrayal. The episode highlights Kaleigh's distress as she confronts both her emotions and the financial and personal toll the situation has taken on her.

Kaleigh confronts the betrayal on Love During Lockup Season 5

Kaleigh's discovery and reaction

The Love During Lockup episode opens with a distressed Kaleigh reacting to the trailer that airs before the episode. The screen reveals that it has been four weeks since her breakup with Hunter, and the trailer shows Hunter interacting with another woman. Kaleigh, visibly upset, questions the situation, stating,

"So, there's two of us on the show dating the same guy. Are you f**ing serious?"

In her Love During Lockup confessional, she expresses feelings of hurt and humiliation, stating that Hunter had been playing both her and the other woman at the same time. She describes the situation as "really no ex-girlfriend at all, just some f**ing chick."

Kaleigh's reaction intensifies as she processes the information, calling Hunter a "f**ing moron" and expressing her frustration at how she had been misled. She states,

"You play stupid games, you win stupid f**ing prizes."

The emotional toll of the situation

As Kaleigh reflects on her relationship with Hunter, she reveals that, despite their breakup, he had reached out to her soon after and claimed that he loved her. She admits that she took a chance on him, despite the previous breakup, because she was still in love with him.

However, she uncovers more details, including Hunter's interactions with the other woman. The other woman, Kate, shares that she signed up Hunter for the website to find "sugar mamas." Kaleigh also calls her "insane," expressing feelings of being played.

"I just convinced myself otherwise. I wasn't ready to accept that I was being f**ing played like a fiddle."

Kaleigh highlights the significant emotional toll this situation has taken on her. In addition to the emotional betrayal, she reveals that she has sent Hunter over $8,000 during their relationship.

"It's definitely more than $8,000. That's totally for sure," Kaleigh states.

She also shares that she had visited Hunter in prison just a few days prior, where they acted like everything was fine, exchanging affection and making plans for their future. In the confessional, Kaleigh acknowledges that she feels foolish, saying,

"I have spent money, time, my feelings into this relationship. It's all just a waste at this point."

The aftermath and Kaleigh's feelings of betrayal

As the Love During Lockup episode progresses, Kaleigh continues to grapple with the realization that Hunter's actions are more deceitful than she initially thought. She states that she believed he was making "drama out of the show" and they'll be "together no matter what." However, she reflects on how Hunter manipulated her emotions and admits she was willing to believe him despite the warning signs.

However, after seeing the trailer and learning more about Hunter's behavior, Kaleigh concludes that Hunter had been playing her all along for his gain. Kaleigh also shares her frustration with Hunter's actions after their breakup, saying,

"I guess he was just waiting until it actually airs, and I'm sure he was just going to f**ing stop talking to me, ghost me, is what I assume."

She questions the ethics of manipulating someone's emotions for personal gain, remarking that playing with people's feelings in such a way is "literally evil ass f**k."

The Love During Lockup episode closes with Kaleigh sending Hunter a series of messages, only to receive a response that confirms her suspicions of being ghosted.

"I sent him a thousand messages, and he says, 'I just got out of class, Jesus Christ, do you still want me to call or...'"

New episodes of Love During Lockup air on Fridays on WeTV—don't miss out on the latest drama.

