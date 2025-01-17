What happened in the Mental Challenge in Beast Games episode 6? Details explored

Beast Games season 1 released episode 6, titled Physical, Mental, Chance... Your Choice, on Thursday, January 16, 2025. It showcased the remaining 52 players players competing for a chance at winning $5 million. They divided themselves into three groups, depending on what game they wanted to play next. While some went with Physical and Chance, 19 players chose to compete in the Mental challenge.

A nerve-racking game that tested the participants' intelligence and trivia knowledge saw the elimination of 10 players. The first half of the challenge was an intelligence test that not only sent the lowest scorer packing but also determined the order of the next game, trivia.

Player 250 left the game after scoring the lowest, while the remaining contestants advanced to the trivia round. The trivia round featured players competing against each other to correctly answer MrBeast's questions and avoid getting eliminated from Beast Games.

Trending

Among the participants sent home in the trivia round were players 527 and 406, popularly known as the "Habibi brothers." Player 527 was eliminated first, while his brother was evicted after losing to player 539. Akira, known as player 539, was determined to end his opponent's journey on the show, expressing dissatisfaction with his gameplay throughout the series.

"We love each other no matter what" — Beast Games' player 937 comments on competing against player 744

As soon as the Beast Games players arrived for their Mental Challenge, MrBeast announced that they would sit for an intelligence test to decide the order for the next round. Moreover, since 19 contestants participated, the challenge would even out the number of players by eliminating the lowest scorer. While many worried about the test, player 858 hoped they got simple maths.

Karl confessed it was "one of the most brutal ways" to get eliminated from the show. After the 15-minute test, MrBeast took center stage to announce everyone's scores. Player 858 outperformed the lot by answering 19 questions correctly out of 20. Players 527 and 830 finished in second and third places respectively.

"Take the L. Take the L," Player 527 said to the other contestants.

One by one the Beast Games' host lined up the participants based on their test results, leaving players 947 and 250, the lowest scorers, at risk of going home. Player 250 was sent packing as his scores could not make the cut.

The remaining players advanced to the next round of the Mental Challenge. Starting from the highest scorer, participants got the advantage of choosing their opponents in the trivia round and a category to compete in. Player 858 chose to compete against the lowest scorer, player 947, convinced he could outperform her.

However, contrary to his expectations, he lost the round to player 947 who correctly answered which animal was found on the flag of California. After his elimination, player 527 stepped up to take on the player 817, the second-lowest scorer.

Player 527's journey on Beast Games ended after he failed to correctly answer which lizard licked its eyeballs clean because it could not blink. While he said chameleon, player 817 said gecko and secured her place in the next stage of the competition.

Next up were players 830 and 536, who were asked to name the character Betty White played in The Golden Girls. Player 830 correctly answered Rose and progressed to the next round.

The following round featured an intense battle between players 406 and 539. Player 539, Akira, confessed he was on a "mission" to take out player 406, displeased with the lack of honesty and integrity in his gameplay. The Beast Games participant chose the category of sports, hoping to put his best foot forward and eliminate his opponent.

Before MrBeast finished asking which NBA team had won the most championships, player 406 hit his buzzer, and said, "The LA Lakers." Since it was the incorrect answer, Akira was allowed to respond. He correctly guessed the Boston Celtics and secured his spot in the competition.

However, before player 406 left, MrBeast offered player 539 to "run it back" for another question and receive $50,000. Although the offer was tempting, Akira chose not to accept it, ending player 406's journey on Beast Games.

After a few more eliminations, players 937 and 744 were left to face one another. The pair of friends got emotional, knowing one would have to leave the competition.

"It's a fair game. We love each other no matter what," Player 937 said.

Player 744 lost the game after incorrectly spelling the word 'counselor.' She bid an emotional farewell to player 937 and took her leave. With her eviction, ten of the 19 players were sent packing in the Mental Challenge.

Beast Games is available to stream only on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback