What happened to My 600-Lb Life star Juan Adams after the show?

Juan Adams, who was featured on My 600-Lb Life season 13 episode 7, underwent weight loss treatment with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. His episode on February 12, 2025, revealed his mobility issues from his weight and how he struggled to qualify for bariatric surgery.

Since then, the My 600-Lb Life star has not gone public with his progress on his weight loss. His last public social media posting was in 2023, so his current status remains uncertain.

Juan Adams’ journey on My 600-Lb Life

At the beginning of his episode, Adams, 47, from Metairie, Louisiana, described the difficulties he faced daily. He explained that he endured full-body pain and had trouble walking even short distances, saying,

"My life today is a living hell."

Adams spoke about his childhood, stating that his father abused his mother, leading him to turn to food as a way to cope. Following his parents' divorce, he turned to food even more.

He weighed 230 pounds in middle school, and the weight continued to increase throughout adulthood. His size eventually led him to quit working as a pastor.

When the My 600-Lb Life celebrity first met Dr. Now, he was 627 pounds. Dr. Now set him a target of losing 70 pounds before he could be considered for weight loss surgery. But his early progress was sluggish. On his first follow-up, he was 618 pounds. Two months later, he was 601 pounds.

Dr. Now then referred Adams to psychologist Dr. Matthew Paradise to address his emotional eating habits. Following therapy, Adams reached 577 pounds. Nine months into his weight loss journey, his weight dropped to 505 pounds.

At that point, Dr. Now informed him that he would be approved for surgery if he continued losing 10 pounds per month leading up to the procedure.

Juan Adams’ Instagram presence

Since he appeared on the show, there has not been any update on his weight loss from the My 600-Lb Life star. His last Facebook post was in March 2023, and the last time he was active on Instagram was in April 2023.

As he has not been visible on social media, one would not know if he has had weight loss surgery or continued with his progress.

TLC sometimes gives updates on past cast members in My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now?. But no official update on Adams' situation has been made. Before his episode's broadcast, Adams was quite active on Facebook and Instagram, posting mostly about his church community.

On March 31, 2023, Adams shared a Facebook post emphasizing the idea that prioritizing physical desires can make it more difficult to hear spiritual guidance. On August 31, 2022, he posted a photo with friends, captioned,

"My kiddos! I soo love these people!! Amazing group of worshippers!! #outletworship."

A few days earlier, on August 27, 2022, he posted a church event flyer and encouraged people in the River Parish area to attend, mentioning that it would be a meaningful gathering. On May 17, 2022, he promoted his church’s single release, writing,

"🚨🎧🔥 Outlet Worship’s very first single is out!!! Do us a favor and go get it 🔥🎧🚨 Link is in the bio… #HBTY #outletworship #O4J #ruffboyzmusic #yeahboyyproductions."

Since 2023, the My 600-Lb Life star has not posted any updates regarding his weight loss journey.

For those wanting to follow stories like Adams’, new episodes of My 600-Lb Life air on Wednesdays at pm ET on TLC.

