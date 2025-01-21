What happened between Niles and Adnan during 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7's Tell All? Feud explored

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 aired a brand new episode this week on January 19, 2025. The segment was a continuation of last week's Tell All special, the show's version of a reunion special. It saw the cast continue their conversations with host Shaun Robinson while several people made special appearances.

One such person was Mr. Arc, who acted as Niles' father while the cast member was in Ghana and set to marry Matilda. While several cast members chimed in on Niles and Matilda's relationship during the reunion, the male cast member was upset about how Adnan spoke to him in the presence of Mr. Arc.

While they were backstage, Niles told him he was disrespectful towards his father and that the Jordon native didn't know what people "down South" did to people who showed disrespect.

Trending

The episode ended on a cliffhanger with security having to separate the two.

"Get him out of my sight"— Niles walks off during an argument with Adnan during 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 Tell All special

During 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7's Tell All special, Mr Arc. made an appearance and the cast discussed Niles and Matilda's relationship in his presence. The host asked Niles whether his parents knew Mr. Arc stood in for his father during the wedding and the cast member said "Yes." He added they initially were not happy and wondered how Niles could do that to them.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 Tell All host asked Mr. Arc if Niles had broken his promise of bringing Matilda to America within 5 months and Mr. Arc said yes. Shaun noted that Niles needed $4,000 for the visa process and asked how he was going to get it. The cast member said he got another job and was saving up.

However, Matilda wanted him to use that money to visit her since it had been a while since they last saw each other. Loren advised Niles not to use his money to visit her and meet her once she was in America. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 Tell All host asked Adnan how he felt, and the cast member took the conversation in a different direction.

Adnan told Niles that the latter didn't respect his relationship with Tigerlily and asked him to be nice to him. He also reminded Niles that his father was present and told him he would be nice to him as well.

"Believe my relationship," Adnan said.

Niles tried to turn the conversation around but Adnan kept interrupting him asking him if he wished him and Tigerlily good things and whether he supported his relationship. Niles told Adnan they were not talking about him and Adnan kept asking the same question. Niles started to get angry and Matilda urged her husband to calm down.

"Get him out of my sight, get him out of my earshot," Niles said.

Niles stood up and told Matilda he was trying to calm down. Meanwhile, Adnan continued with his questions, asking whether Niles wished the "baddest" for his family. Niles walked off stage, stating he needed a second.

Matilda and Adnan got into an argument over the latter's behavior towards the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 star. Brian urged Adnan to let it go and told him everyone wanted good things for him. Adnan tried to talk to Mr. Arc, but the latter told him to be patient and ended the conversation.

Later in the episode while the cast was backstage, Adnan told the cast it wasn't nice to meet them and Niles confronted him over how he spoke to him while his father was present. Security intervened and separated the two as Niles started to get angry again.

Tune in next week on Sunday, January 26, 2025, to see what happens next between Adnan and Niles on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7's Tell All special.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback