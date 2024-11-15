What happened between Rollie and Diamond in Baddies Midwest Episode 3? Argument explored

Baddies Midwest released its latest episode on Sunday, November 10, 2024. The segment saw multiple cast members get into physical altercations with each other. One of the episode's highlights was the explosive argument between Rollie and Diamond. The ladies started throwing punches the moment they saw one another at the get-together.

While the other Baddies Midwest cast members stared in disbelief unsure of what caused Rollie and Diamond's fight, the security guards stood nearby ready to intervene in case the matter escalated. They had to mediate once Rollie pushed Diamond onto the sofa, prepared to inflict serious injuries on her.

After the ladies were separated, Rollie explained she attacked Diamond for speaking ill about her son on social media. Diamond had asked Rollie to go "play" with her son, who smoked. The Baddies Midwest star mentioned that although that was not her intention, she brought it up because Rollie refused to give her a baddie chain.

Trending

Rollie dismissed Diamond's explanation and said she never wanted her son to become a subject of discussion on the show. The Baddies Midwest star revealed it compromised her son's safety, shedding light on why she allowed her son to smoke with her. Ultimately, Rollie apologized to Diamond for giving the chain to Meatball over her and reconciled.

"I don't want my son to OD" — Baddies Midwest star Rollie reflects on her relationship with her son

Episode 3 started with Rollie and Diamond's fistfight. While others tried to figure out what had happened, Rollie and Diamond furiously attacked each other, vying to land a punch. During a confessional, Rollie mentioned being prepared to take Diamond down without "words being said."

She asked the security guards to move and let her finish what she started. Meanwhile, Natalie commented on their fight, saying:

"When you send for Rollie, she's coming and it's like you know how she's coming. It's like it's going down."

The stars continued their fistfight and started pulling each other's hair. The guards intervened and separated the two after which Diamond stated she was not afraid of Rollie and called her a "lightweight."

At that point, Rollie confessed she attacked Diamond because she asked her to smoke with her son, ridiculing the relationship between the mother and son. She knew Diamond dragged her son into their conversation because she refused to give her a baddie chain. Despite that, Rollie claimed that Diamond's remarks were uncalled for and unacceptable.

"I already have too many people judging my child. I didn't want him to be a part of any of this and I would never disrespect your family," Rollie said.

The Baddies Midwest star narrated how other people had previously "leaked" her son's school address and posted pictures of her house, endangering her son's safety and compromising their privacy. Hence, she was displeased when Diamond involved her child in their dispute.

Rollie admitted she was ready to accept her mistake of giving the chain to Meatball, but reconsidered her decision once Diamond made that "kid comment." She then explained why she let her son smoke with her. Since she did not want a stranger "lacing" her child, she "brought it into the house."

"I don't want my son to OD. I don't want him to get caught up in sh*t in the streets. So, yes I smoke with my son. I make sure I get him his w*ed because I don't want my son dead," she added.

The Baddies Midwest star mentioned she was her son's mother and best friend, saying it was a relationship everyone should have. Finally, she admitted she should have never given that chain to Meatball because Diamond deserved it. After Rollie apologized, the two embraced and reconciled.

Episodes of Baddies Midwest are available to stream only on Zeus Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback