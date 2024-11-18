What happened between Vanja and Bozo in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 12? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days aired episode 12 on Sunday, November 17, 2024. In this episode, Vanja got into a disagreement with Bozo while meeting his friends. While Vanja expressed concern over their lack of intimacy and romance, Bozo claimed everything was fine. This eventually led to an argument, wedging a gap between them.

Vanja's complaints frustrated Bozo, who encouraged her to spend time alone instead of planning to meet his family. Caught off guard by Bozo's suggestion, Vanja stated that it was the opposite of what she wanted. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star stormed out of the restaurant, upset with his lack of concern.

Vanja thought that Bozo did not reciprocate her feelings because he was still in love with his ex-partner. However, when she discovered that he had no contact with her, she wondered if something else motivated him to distance himself from her.

Bozo refused to entertain her grievances and was adamant about taking things slow. His friends also disapproved of his behavior and advised him to express his feelings to Vanja since she was in Croatia for a limited time.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Bozo requests Vanja not to rush everything

At the start of the episode, Vanja confided in her cousin, Sanela, about her relationship dynamics with Bozo. She revealed that Bozo was not romantically attracted to her and often addressed her as his friend. Sanela was shocked to hear that and criticized the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star for misleading Vanja.

Sanela then drew Vanja's attention to Bozo's inconsistent behavior, expressing concern over whether his ex-girlfriend was still in the picture. While speaking to the cameras, Vanja revealed that Bozo once broke up with her to date a local. However, he reconciled with Vanja after that relationship had failed.

Although she was uninterested in the details of their split, Vanja admitted she often wondered what happened between them. Nonetheless, she was hopeful that meeting his friends would provide more insight into his private life.

Meanwhile, Bozo confessed to the cameras that he told his friends "a little bit" about Vanja but chose not to disclose too much about their "situation." When Vanja met them at the restaurant, she inquired about the kind of women Bozo had dated in the past. She was taken aback when one of the friends revealed that his ex-girlfriend was similar to her.

"I don't know if that's good or bad. Am I like a replacement?" she asked.

The conversation took a turn when one of Bozo's friends asked about their physical and emotional chemistry. Vanja was shocked to hear Bozo say that their chemistry was better in real life than online. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star wondered why he told her the opposite of that.

Vanja took the opportunity to disclose that they had not even kissed and that he considered her a friend. His friends criticized his demeanor, but Bozo remained adamant about not "rushing into something" he could not feel. This led Vanja to doubt Bozo's fidelity, prompting her to ask his friends if he was still in touch with his ex.

Bozo dismissed her suspicion and revealed that his ex-girlfriend broke up with him because of his immaturity.

"When Bozo says that he's not harboring feelings for his ex-girlfriend, I don't know how much I believe that. But if he's telling the truth, that means that there's something else on his mind that's making the situation between us awkward," Vanja stated.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star complained about Bozo's lack of intimacy with her, despite knowing that she was in Croatia for only three weeks. When his friends stood up for Vanja, Bozo defended himself by saying that he was trying to be respectful towards her.

Vanja was unimpressed by his stance and stated that he only spent time showing her around Croatia. She explained that she wanted to spend time with him instead of doing other activities. Frustrated by her complaints, Bozo asked Vanja to take a breath and not be "too rushy."

The comment did not sit right with Vanja, who said that she would not have traveled to another country if she knew she would get "friendzoned." During a confessional, Bozo said:

"I just wanted this to be a fun night, great time, great talk, but, somehow it came, it became totally the opposite. I am pushed against the wall. My friends are on her side. This is going bad direction. It is better to be stopped."

Consequently, Bozo asked Vanja to spend time alone, canceling plans to introduce her to his mother and other family members. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star felt that it could instigate their arguments. Vanja was shocked by what Bozo said and walked out of the restaurant in tears.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs exclusively on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

