What's inside Shark Tank star Mark Cuban's $19 million Laguna Beach vacation home? Details explored

Shark Tank star Mark Cuban acquired a $19 million Laguna Beach oceanfront mansion from Montage Residences back in December 2018. As per CNBC, the star secured a $7 million reduction from its original $26 million listing price. This purchase marked the highest transaction in the Montage community for 2018, as confirmed by Villa Real Estate broker John Stanaland.

The property grants Cuban access to Montage hotel amenities including concierge service, housekeeping, room service, and spa facilities. The two-story mansion includes a private pool, outdoor kitchen, home gym, library, and theater room, making it one of the few exclusive residences in this oceanfront community.

The real estate move aligned with Shark Tank star’s business growth in late 2018. As CNBC reported, the property’s construction was completed in 2010. The modern mansion utilizes advanced technology for lighting, entertainment, and climate controls throughout its expansive layout.

The mansion comprises six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with an oceanfront setting, across nearly 8,000 square feet. The lower level houses an extensive wine room with capacity for several hundred bottles. A media center features multiple viewing screens and premium audio.

The fitness room includes professional-grade equipments. The dedicated theater space seats multiple guests for entertainment. The outdoor areas include a private swimming pool, complete outdoor kitchen, and multiple gathering spaces.

The kitchen combines professional appliances with entertaining capabilities through its open design and connection to outdoor dining areas.

The custom-designed home integrates top-tier materials throughout, from mahogany doors to stone accents. Residents access all areas through an integrated smart home system. which controls lighting, climate, and entertainment features. The mansion includes high ceilings and walls of glass to maximize natural light and ocean vistas from multiple vantage points.

The purchase placed Shark Tank star among 13 select homeowners in the Montage community, an exclusive enclave merging private residences with luxury hotel amenities.

Mark Cuban's background and other assets

Cuban founded his startup MicroSolutions in 1983 after being fired from his job. He was financially unstable at the time, sharing a three-bedroom apartment with six roommates. After seven years, MicroSolutions was sold for $6 million. He subsequently built his fortune through strategic technology investments starting in the 1990s. He

His company Broadcast.com, founded in 1995, sold to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999. Cuban gained widespread recognition through his role as an investor on ABC's Shark Tank series.

According to GOBankingRates, Cuban also holds significant stakes in multiple business sectors. His 27% ownership in the Dallas Mavericks commands substantial value in the NBA market. The Chicago Tribune reported his recent sale of majority ownership to the Adelson and Dumont families in December 2023, while maintaining this minority stake.

As per Forbes, the Shark Tank star’s entertainment portfolio includes Magnolia Pictures, founded in 2001. The Hollywood Reporter confirms his involvement with AXS TV, where he retains a minority position following Anthem Sports & Entertainment's majority acquisition in September 2019.

His Dallas real estate holdings, as reported by Realtor.com, feature prominent commercial properties including stakes in the historic Wilson Building and Esquire Theater building. His personal residence, valued at $13 million in 1999, spans 23,000 square feet on seven acres in Preston Hollow, featuring professional sports facilities and entertainment spaces.

Fans can watch Mark Cuban in ABC network’s Shark Tank season 16.

