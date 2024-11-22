What did the Survivor season 47 cast say about “most embarrassing moments” on the show? Details explored

For the cast of Survivor season 47, their ability to laugh at themselves and share personal stories has become a source of entertainment for fans. In a pre-season exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly on November 19, 2024, the Survivor 47 cast members were candid when asked to disclose their most embarrassing moments.

These anecdotes range from public restroom disasters to humorous wardrobe malfunctions and unforgettable childhood slip-ups, showcasing the human side of contestants who are otherwise seen as fierce competitors on Survivor season 47.

Survivor Season 47 cast share their most embarrassing moments

1) Gabe Ortis

Gabe’s most embarrassing moment occurred in grade school, where he had an unfortunate accident while waiting for his ride.

“I peed my pants, and a wet circle formed on the cement. All my classmates just spread out and stood on the border of my pee circle while their parents came until I was the last kid left. Still keeps me up at night.” he recalled.

2) Rachel LaMont

Rachel’s embarrassing moment comes from attempting the "One Chip Challenge"— wherein a participant has to eat an extremely spicy chip— at work, which didn’t go as planned.

“Two hours later, I’m sitting at my desk, and my intestines turn molten... I run to the bathroom so sick.... And, of course, someone walked in and saw me underneath the stall door as both my physical body and my dignity died.” she says.

3) Sue Smey

Sue was the victim of a prank at a raffle event.

“My team played a joke on me and told me I had the winning numbers...I ran down the aisle screaming and yelling, ‘IT’S ME!’ It wasn’t. So I sat down on the stage until they gave me a gift.” she says.

4) Sam Phalen

Sam Phalen of Survivor 47 (Image via Instagram/ @samphalen)

Sam’s embarrassing moment goes back to his childhood, during a vacation at a petting zoo.

“I was determined to pet the bunny rabbits one last time before leaving...As my family walked away and pretended to be ‘leaving without me,’ I extended my reach and flipped into the bunny cage/exhibit with everyone watching.” he remembered.

5) Teeny Chirichillo

As a college freshman, Teeny had a disastrous encounter with a Razor scooter.

“I spotted a Razor scooter... hypnotized, needing to use it, I get on the scooter. I positioned myself to perform a jumping trick… and suddenly both the metal scooter and my body are slammed against the garage door and collapsed into a shelf of tools.” he says.

6) Andy Rueda

At a wedding in Hawaii, Andy learned the hard way that too many Long Island iced teas can lead to some embarrassing moments.

"At the reception, there was this giant dance circle forming, and I ran to the center immediately. I don’t know what I planned to do (I'm a garbage-tier dancer), but I slipped and fell on my back.” he admits.

7) Caroline Vidmar

Caroline’s embarrassing moment occurred during her time on the high school water polo team.

“One time, I tossed these keys to my teammate and completely misaimed, throwing them onto the roof of my single-story school,...My coach had to climb onto the roof to get them. It was mortifying.” she recalls.

8) Kyle Ostwald

Kyle Ostwald of season 47 (Image via Instagram/ @survivorcbs)

Kyle’s most embarrassing memory stems from an unfortunate spelling test moment in fifth grade.

“Our teacher told the class that if everyone aced the spelling test, she would throw us an ice cream party and give us a free day...the teacher stood in front of the entire class and said, ‘No ice cream or free day this week. Everyone but Kyle aced the test.’" he said.

9) Genevieve Mushaluk

Genevieve is prepared for more embarrassing moments in her Survivor journey, but her most embarrassing moment is a bit more understated.

“I expect to do many embarrassing/silly/stupid ‘Whoops’-worthy things throughout my Survivor journey...'Oops, my bad' and the girl shrugging emoji are frequently used in my texts.” she admits.

10) TK Foster

TK Foster of Survivor 47 (Image via Instagram/@tk_de_jefe)

TK Foster revealed his embarrassing tattoo blunder.

"showing one of my friends a tattoo that I’ve had for years and realizing a really important word was spelled wrong. The crazy thing is, due to the placement of my text, I can’t get it fixed...It took me four years to realize the mistake!" he said.

11) Aysha Welch

In fourth grade, Aysha had a moment she’ll never forget.

“While another student was at the board, I bent over in my chair and passed gas. It was so loud. Half of the class busted out laughing.” she recalled.

12) Kishan Patel

Kishan’s embarrassing moment came during graduation when he fell in front of the entire audience.

“Falling down at graduation, right when the jumbo screen panned to me.” he shared.

13) Anika Dhar

Anika’s embarrassing moment took place at a pool party when she tried to show off her diving skills.

“I went to a pool party where my friend convinced me to practice my new diving skills off of a 15-foot rock,... I belly flopped so hard the whole party went silent.” she remembers.

14) Sol Yi

Sol’s embarrassing moment happened in eighth grade when he got caught stealing hair gel.

“I wasn’t sure which one would get me into trouble more, so I acted like I had to vomit to get rid of the evidence. The next day at school, I was known as the Puking Jail Bird!” he explains.

15) Sierra Wright

Sierra's most embarrassing moment occurred while reporting live at a local Italian festival.

“I began to say, 'I’m here at the Italian Festival and feeling pretty hungry if I do say so myself,'...The cannoli was then handed to me. My response was, ‘Wow! Oh boy! That’s a big one! I love that!’.... Needless to say, I quit three weeks after that.” she said.

16) Rome Cooney

Rome Cooney of Survivor 47 (Image via Instagram/ @romethehost)

Rome’s embarrassing moment came from playing Search and Destroy.

“Going 1 and 11 in Search and Destroy on LAN for the loss. Truly, the worst feeling ever.” he said.

17) Tiyana Hallums

Tiyana’s embarrassing moment happened on Twitter when she accidentally shared her high school ID number.

“I decided to comment with mine, then walked away from my phone. I come back to see my high school ex-boyfriend commented on my tweet and said, ‘Yoooo, that’s my phone #.’ To this day, I still get crap from it.” she remembered.

18) Jon Lovett

Jon Lovett of season 47 (Image via Instagram/ @survivorcbs)

Jon’s embarrassment is both public and career-defining.

“I once made a joke to literal astronaut Buzz Aldrin, upon which he turned beet red and looked like he was about to punch me in the face. Also, once on national television, within a span of 10 seconds I was introduced by the wrong name and fell down on stage." he shares.

These Survivor 47 contestants have certainly endured some memorable and mortifying moments, but it’s safe to say that they’ve lived to tell the tale on Survivor!

Tune in to Survivor season 47 every Wednesday night at 8 pm ET on CBS. Episodes are available for streaming the next day on the Paramount+ app.

