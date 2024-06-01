Wheel of Fortune: Pat Sajak's last day as the show host

Wheel of Fortune season 41 will conclude on June 7, 2024, and fans are especially sad as the host, Pat Sajak, will be retiring when the season ends. While the retirement was announced earlier on social media, the finale will be emotional for fans as they will see their favorite host on the screen for the last time.

Pat Sajak announced his departure from Wheel of Fortune on June 12, 2023, and said that the 41st season will be his last one on the show. Pat, who has been hosting the reality competition series since 1981, took to X to make the announcement.

"Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)" Pat wrote.

Trending

Pat Sajak's journey on Wheel of Fortune comes to an end on June 7, 2024

Expand Tweet

The finale episode of Wheel of Fortune season 41, episode 195, titled Thanks for the Memories, is set to be released on June 7, 2024. The episode will pay tribute to the show's decades-long host, Pat Sajak. Since his debut, he has won numerous awards, including three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host as well as 16 nominations.

Pat has been hosting the reality competition series since 1981, and following his retirement, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest will host the show.

Ryan released a statement on his official X account on June 27, 2023, expressing excitement about hosting the show. He noted that he was looking forward to learning from this transition. Ryan Seacrest then expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to host the show that has been airing for the past 40 years.

“I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Expand Tweet

Following his retirement, Pat Sajak will act as a consultant on Wheel of Fortune, according to the EVP of game shows at Sony Pictures Television on April 5, 2024.

Sajak's co-host, Vanna White, said that she wasn't ready for her on-screen partner to leave just yet. She also discussed thinking about retirement after Pat announced his departure.

The Wheel of Fortune host shared that she considered leaving with Sajak. In an interview with People on October 11, 2023, she said that it was a "very hard decision" for her to make. Vanna added that she didn't think she could do the show without Pat but noted that she didn't want to retire either.

"It's like, ‘Well, wait, if you're leaving, what am I going to do? How can I stay without you?’ It was a very hard decision for me to make because it definitely crossed my mind, It's like, ‘I just don't know if I can do this without you,’ but I thought about it and I'm not ready to retire, so I am staying on,” Vanna said.

Since Vanna White hasn't retired from the show, she will continue hosting Wheel of Fortune with Ryan Seacrest from season 42 onwards.

Stream Wheel of Fortune season 41 exclusively on NBC and CBS.