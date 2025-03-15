When Shark Tank investor Daymond John revealed what he looks for in a 60-second pitch

In a March 23, 2020, interview with Big Think, Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Daymond John explained that in a 60-second pitch, he primarily looks for influence. He has stated that influence is demonstrated when an entrepreneur can quickly communicate why their idea is valuable and how they have built credibility around it.

Additionally, he examines an individual’s social media presence to assess their connections, beliefs, and problem-solving ability. John emphasized that influence is not created in the moment but is established through consistent actions over time.

Shark Tank Daymond John’s approach to evaluating a 60-second pitch

The role of influence in a pitch

Daymond John has emphasized that influence is not just about the pitch itself but is something that should be established over time. He has stated,

"Influence is if you happen to be in an elevator with me and you didn't know you were ever going to meet Daymond John. You have 90 seconds and you pitch me."

He has explained that an entrepreneur must be able to immediately capture his interest and provide information that demonstrates success. Beyond the pitch, John evaluates an entrepreneur’s digital presence. He has noted that he reviews social media accounts to determine if influence has been built over the years. He has explained,

"I'm going to go immediately to one of your social media accounts and that's where I'm going to either see if influence was planted over the years or not."

The Shark Tank investor has stated that he looks for alignment with his values and assesses whether the entrepreneur appears to be a problem solver.

The importance of communication in negotiation

John has explained that a pitch is not purely transactional and that securing an investment requires effective communication. He has noted that many entrepreneurs mistakenly expect immediate results similar to what is portrayed on Shark Tank. He has stated,

"People believe that they're supposed to walk away like Shark Tank with $500,000 or a million dollars," but he has clarified that deals often take six to nine months to close.

The Shark Tank investor has also underscored the importance of listening during negotiations. He has explained that the most critical information often comes at the end of a discussion and that an entrepreneur must focus on understanding the investor’s perspective.

Daymond has also highlighted that a successful pitch involves addressing the investor’s needs rather than solely discussing personal challenges. He has noted that entrepreneurs should ask questions such as:

"How can I make this easier for you? What are your obstacles? Where do you see this going?"

Key qualities John looks for in entrepreneurs

Daymond has explained that beyond the pitch itself, he evaluates the entrepreneur’s confidence, experience, and ability to solve problems. He has stated,

"I look for first of all confidence. I look for the fact that the person has went down the road, they have failed a couple of times but they act, they learn and then they repeat it."

He has emphasized that experience with failure is an important indicator of resilience. He has also noted that he assesses whether an individual will be a problem solver or a problem creator. The Shark Tank investor has explained that this evaluation applies not only to business partnerships but also to potential employees.

Experience the latest business pitches on Shark Tank, airing Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC, with streaming access on Hulu.

