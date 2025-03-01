When Shark Tank Mark Cuban responded to business-related questions from followers on X/Twitter

On October 26, 2023, businessman and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban participated in Mogul Support, a video segment by WIRED, where he answered business-related questions from followers on X (formerly Twitter). He addressed topics such as transitioning to entrepreneurship, job creation, and investment strategies.

His responses provided practical insights based on his experiences in business and investing. The discussion included specific advice on financial preparedness before leaving a full-time job, the role of entrepreneurs in economic growth, and strategies for generating income with minimal capital.

Mark Cuban also provided his perspective on taxation, minority investments in sports teams, and emerging business opportunities in technology and AI.

Shark Tank Mark Cuban shares business insights in WIRED's Mogul Support Q&A session

Preparing for full-time entrepreneurship

Cuban responded to a question about leaving a full-time job to become an entrepreneur. He emphasized financial preparedness before making the transition. The Shark Tank investor advised,

"Save your money first. Don't just leave unless you know what the hell you're doing."

He added that success stories are more widely publicized than failures. He suggested maintaining sufficient savings to last for six months of living expenses before leaving a job. He also spoke about the risks involved in business startups.

Cuban clarified that most people quit their jobs in anticipation of sudden success but might end up being poor if they are not well prepared. His answer emphasized the need for preparation and recognizing the challenges of business.

Job creation and the role of entrepreneurs

A question about whether billionaires create jobs prompted Cuban to clarify that entrepreneurs, not billionaires, are responsible for job creation. The Shark Tank investor stated,

"Entrepreneurs create jobs. I'm an entrepreneur and I do my best to create jobs, but the reality is, in order to become a billionaire, the one thing you have to have is luck."

He highlighted that while entrepreneurship drives job growth, external factors such as luck and financial backing can also play a role in business success. Cuban also addressed the topic of taxes, stating,

"One of the most patriotic things that you can do when you're wealthy is pay your motherf***ing taxes."

He acknowledged the role of government-funded infrastructure and services in enabling business success. His response suggested that successful individuals have a responsibility to contribute to the system that allowed them to prosper.

Business strategies and investment decisions

Cuban was asked how he would generate income with only a phone and $500. He explained that he would pursue a sales job, stating,

"I'm really, really, really good at sales. I'm gonna find a sales job because I already know that if I'm onto my last $500 and all I have is a phone, I am going to get that job and I'm gonna learn more about that industry than anybody on the planet."

The Shark Tank investor noted that success in sales often leads to leverage in negotiating higher commissions or starting an independent business. Another question focused on whether buying shares in a sports team is a gamble or an investment. Cuban classified it as a gamble, explaining,

"It's a gamble because you're a minority shareholder. You have no rights."

He pointed out that limited control over business decisions makes such investments uncertain. His response suggested that individuals should evaluate investment opportunities based on their level of control and risk tolerance.

