When will Baddies Midwest episode 4 air? Release date, what to expect and more explored

Baddies Midwest episode 4 will be released on November 17, on Zeus. The reality series returned to concur the Midwest cost of the country and introduced some more "Baddies" this season.

As per the trailer released by Zeus on the Instagram page on November 16, episode 4 is set to feature,

"CALLOUTS & ROUNDS as the Baddies arrive at their BADDIE MANSION."

The core cast for season 6 includes Natalie Nunn, Rollie Pollie, Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan, Latifa "Tesehki" Malone, Damerlin "Biggie" Baez, Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier, Ahna Mac, Diamond The Body, and Tatyana “Tinkaabellaaa” Williams. Additionally, Akbar V and Blueface’s girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis have joined them as the newer celebrity cast members.

Trending

Baddies Midwest episode 4: Release timing and what to expect

As mentioned, Baddies Midwest episode 4 will be released this Sunday, November 17, at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST.

The trailer released by Zeus hints that episode 4 will pick up right where the previous episode left off, showcasing escalating tensions between the newcomers and the core cast. The preview teases intense confrontations, with the cast engaging in heated exchanges and trading verbal jabs throughout.

The trailer also highlights several fiery confrontations, including a clash between Summer None Other and Jazmin Re'Nae, and Akbar V scolding Biggie for not fighting. Tensions also flare between Pretty P and Diamond The Body, leading to a heated exchange.

Additionally, Emma Alayo faces off against Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan, boldly declaring that it’s time for Scotty to step aside as she’s here to take her place.

On the other hand, Big Lex confronts Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier, expressing that she felt Jela was being a bully last season. She further adds that Jela avoids fighting those who want to fight her. Jela playfully tells Big Lex that if she’s looking for “smoke,” she just needs to let her know.

Release dates and times for the upcoming episode of the Baddies Midwest season, along with the corresponding time zones, are:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, Nov 17, 2024 5 pm Central Time Sunday, Nov 17, 2024 7 pm Eastern Time Sunday, Nov 17, 2024 8 pm British Summer Time (BST/GMT) Monday, Nov 18, 2024 1 am Central European Summer Time Monday, Nov 18, 2024 2 am Indian Standard Time Monday, Nov 18, 2024 6:30 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, Nov 18, 2024 11:30 am

Where to watch Baddies Midwest episode 4?

Episode 4 of Baddies Midwest will premiere on Zeus. Baddies viewers can watch the episode any time on the streaming platform with a subscription. The base plan costs $5.99/month and $55.99 per year. With the subscription, fans get access to all the Baddies seasons including Baddies Caribbean, Baddies East, and Baddies West.

As per the previous season, Baddies Midwest is expected to have 15 episodes. The schedule for the confirmed episodes is:

Episode 1 - Sister Sister - November 3, 2024

Episode 2 - Welcome to Detroit - November 3, 2024

Episode 3 - Motor City Mouth - November 10, 2024

Episode 4 - TBA - November 17, 2024

Episode 5 - TBA - November 24, 2024

Episode 6 - TBA - December 1, 2024

Episode 7 - TBA - December 8, 2024

Episode 8 - TBA - December 15, 2024

Episode 9 - TBA - December 22, 2024

Episode 10 - TBA - December 29, 2024

More about Baddies Midwest cast

The cast for Midwest are as follows:

Natalie Nunn : 39-year-old from Roseville, California.

: 39-year-old from Roseville, California. Scotlynd “Scotty” Ryan : 27-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina.

: 27-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina. Rollie Pollie : 31-year-old from Las Vegas, Nevada.

: 31-year-old from Las Vegas, Nevada. Damerlin "Biggie" Baez : 27-year-old from Providence, Rhode Island.

: 27-year-old from Providence, Rhode Island. Latifa "Tesehki" Malone : 29-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland.

: 29-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland. Diamond The Body : 28-year-old from Miami, Florida.

: 28-year-old from Miami, Florida. Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier : 34-year-old from Houston, Texas.

: 34-year-old from Houston, Texas. Ahna Mac : 23-year-old from Plainfield, New Jersey.

: 23-year-old from Plainfield, New Jersey. Tatyana “Tinkaabellaaa” Williams : 24-year-old from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

: 24-year-old from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jaidyn Alexis : 25-year-old from Los Angeles, California.

: 25-year-old from Los Angeles, California. Akbar V: 35-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia.

Baddies Midwest season 6 airs every Sunday on Zeus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback