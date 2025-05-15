When will Big Brother season 27 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

CBS has officially confirmed the return of Big Brother for its 27th season, continuing the long-running summer series with a new set of houseguests and structural updates to the format.

Season 27 will begin on Thursday, July 10, with a 90-minute premiere episode scheduled from 8 pm to 9:30 pm Eastern Time.

The announcement follows the network’s previous casting call and includes key scheduling changes, a new companion show, and additional broadcast adjustments throughout the season. While full details on the cast and game mechanics are still pending, several elements of the new season are already in place.

Everything we know so far about Big Brother season 27

Big Brother 27 schedule and format

Season 27 will follow a three-episode-per-week format with new episodes airing on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. A significant scheduling update has been introduced this year: Wednesday episodes will be extended to 90 minutes, while Sunday and Thursday episodes will remain one hour each. This marks the first season of regular implementation of longer weekly episodes.

The total duration of the season has not yet been confirmed. However, the timeline of Big Brother: Unlocked—the newly introduced companion show—offers a potential hint. Its final scheduled episode airs on Friday, September 26, which may suggest a season finale occurring shortly afterward.

Based on that timeline, season 27 may last between 85 and 90 days, depending on the exact move-in and finale dates.

Companion show and house information

This season also includes a companion series titled Big Brother: Unlocked, which will provide additional content not shown in the main broadcasts. The series is set to premiere on Friday, July 25, and will continue biweekly with episodes airing on August 8, August 22, September 5, September 19, and September 26.

The program features three former houseguests who will deliver unseen footage, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and gameplay analysis based on their prior experience in the game.

The house for season 27 remains located at CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles, on sound stage 18. The interior features 94 HD cameras and over 113 microphones that operate 24/7 to monitor contestants throughout the competition.

Though the thematic design for this season has not yet been shared, past seasons have included varied creative elements that change annually, while the structural layout remains consistent.

Cast updates, prize, and hosting

CBS has confirmed that all houseguests participating in Big Brother season 27 will be new contestants. No returning players or alumni are expected to join this cycle. This format follows recent seasons that focused on first-time players, following season 22’s All-Stars edition and season 25’s inclusion of a reality TV crossover contestant.

The grand prize remains set at $750,000. This amount has been in place since season 23 and is expected to continue unless otherwise announced. Specifics regarding runner-up prizes or weekly stipends for houseguests have not been disclosed.

Julie Chen Moonves will continue her role as the show’s host. She has been the face of the series since its launch in 2000 and is expected to lead all live episodes and eviction nights throughout season 27.

Stay tuned for official updates as the premiere of Big Brother season 27 approaches. Additional details about the cast, game twists, and house theme are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

