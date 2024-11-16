When will Love is Blind: Argentina episodes 9 and 10 air? Release date, what to expect and more explored

Love is Blind: Argentina episodes 9 and 10 will be released on November 20 on Netflix. It will showcase the remaining engaged couple as they deal with their doubts and second thoughts as they enter the final week before their respective wedding ceremonies.

As Love is Blind: Argentina approaches episodes 9 and 10, couples Jose & Florencia, Emily & Santiago, Maria & Mauricio, and Julieta & Ezequiel face pivotal moments in their relationships. Throughout these two episodes, they will either deepen their bonds and get married or make the difficult decision to part ways for good.

Love is Blind: Argentina episodes 9 and 10: Trailer, cast, and schedule

Julieta and Ezequiel (Image via Netflix Tudum)

As mentioned, Love is Blind: Argentina episodes 9 and 10 will be released on November 20 on Netflix.

Seven couples got engaged after forming a connection in the pods. They flew to Tulum, Mexico for their honeymoon to further explore their relationship, then returned home to live together. Along the way, one couple had second thoughts while two decided to take their relationship outside the experiment.

The trailer for episodes 9 and 10 of Love is Blind: Argentina hints at the possibility that Emily & Santiago might not go through with their wedding ceremonies. The couple ended episode 8 on a rough note where they were arguing about the way they treated each other. This initial spark of doubt could lead to a flame of second thoughts and they might end their relationship.

The engaged couple would be reuniting with their former suitor from the pods and it could shake their current dynamics. The trailer shows a heated disagreement between Santiago and his former flame Agustina.

Maria and Mauricio (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Marino, another returning contestant, is featured in the trailer having a conversation with his former suitor Maria. In his confessional, he reflects on their past relationship, expressing regret that he didn’t give her more time.

Everything looks good for Julieta & Ezequiel and Maria & Mauricio. They can be seen expressing their love for one another in the trailer and hoping for a good life ahead after their marriage.

Florencia and Jose’s relationship remains uncertain in Love is Blind: Argentina. In the trailer, Florencia discovers that Jose has written a letter to Julieta, deepening her doubts about their connection.

These uncertainties are further highlighted during their wedding ceremony, where Jose appears hesitant and hints that he might say "no" at the altar.

Love is Blind: Argentina schedule

Like its counterpart, the spin-off is set to have 11 episodes, with the schedule as follows:

Episode 1: The Love of My Life - November 6, 2024

Episode 2: Three's a Crowd - November 6, 2024

Episode 3: The Face Behind the Voice - November 6, 2024

Episode 4: Sun. Sand. Sparks - November 6, 2024

Episode 5: Trouble in Paradise - November 13, 2024

Episode 6: Bumps in the Road - November 13, 2024

Episode 7: Keeping It Together - November 13, 2024

Episode 8: One Week Till the Wedding - November 13, 2024

Episode 9: TBA - November 20, 2024

Episode 10: TBA - November 20, 2024

Episode 11: TBA - November 27, 2024

Love is Blind: Argentina couples who got engaged

As of episode 8, the couples who remained together and would appear in the upcoming episodes are:

Emily and Santiago (engaged in episode 1)

Maria and Mauricio (engaged in episode 2)

Julieta and Ezequiel (engaged in episode 3)

Florencia and Jose (returned in episode 5)

The couples who got engaged outside the pods but parted ways later are:

Florfi and Tom (engaged in episode 2)

Evangelina and Roberto (engaged in episode 3)

Matias and Brenda (engaged in episode 3)

Love is Blind: Argentina episodes 1 to 8 are now available to stream on Netflix.

